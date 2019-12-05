The Chorale of Sun Lakes ended its 29th holiday season with another smash hit.
The concert series, “Fall Festival, Home for the Holidays,” encompassed a wide array of songs about Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.
Director Mark Faber, with accompanist Lisa Yarbrough, led the Chorale through the exciting program.
Joining the singers were musicians: Donna McNeese-Smith on violin, Valerie Sewell on flute, Lance Alloway on guitar and clarinet.
Pink Ukuladies and Gents were on the stage: Lily Fedotowsky, Al Morton, Bonnie Wallace, Chelle Hyde, Gloria Pendleton, Helen Pepper, Joyce Close, Mel Ocampo, Nelly Vanlommel, Patricia Juarez, Bob Burgan, Rowena Kay, and Sherry Miceli.
Featured in the Chorale were Rich Morales on percussion and as the Mad Scientist in “Monster Mash,” and Merle Malland in “That Ragged Old Flag,” assisted by Don Troyer.
Bill Shova directed audience participation in “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and Susan Fitzpatrick, Linda Vieira, Myrna Smith, and Dorothy Howzell-Lewis delivered “Silent Night” in sign language.
Narration was written and presented by Donna Kissling, Susan Fitzpatrick, Gaylord Spence, Rowena Kay, Bill McNeese-Smith, and Linda Vieira.
Ernest Cotton did a great job as Head Usher and ticket seller (with wife Gwen), joined by Clark Hamilton, Lou Syre, Bill Mock, and Ken Hayden.
Behind the scenes were Bill Nelson on sound and Dave Krause on lights.
The Sun Lakes Chorale is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident.
It is divided into five sections: Sopranos, Altos, Tenors, Basses, and Baritones.
Practice sessions are held on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Prior to each of its two annual concert series, additional practices for individual sections are held on Thursdays.
Rehearsals for the Spring Concert Series begins with member registration at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 in the Multi-purpose room of the Main Clubhouse.
The first rehearsal follows in the ballroom at 9:30 am.
There is a membership fee of $25 for each concert season.
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
