The Chorale of Sun Lakes is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident.
The chorale has five sections: sopranos, altos, tenors, basses and baritones.
Practice sessions are held on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Prior to each concert, additional practices for individual sections are held.
Prospective members are welcome to join the chorale on Aug. 13 for the chorale picnic, and Sept. 10 for the Sing-a-long. Watch Lifestyles and Sun Lakes Life for more information.
New members can join at the signups on Monday, Sept. 12, in the multi-purpose room.
The chorale’s 2022 Holiday Concert Series will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Contact President Bruce Dills at bruceldills@gmail.com or Secretary Linda Vieira at lvieira@eltree.com for more information.
