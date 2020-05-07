This past April 2020, the nation began the twenty-fourth census of all the residents, both illegal as well as legal, of these United States.
It is currently scheduled to be complete no later than Dec. 31 2020, but the Census Bureau plans to ask Congress to permit a 120 day delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. The census is yet another very good idea introduced by the founders.
The government was to conduct these surveys every decade in the years ending with a zero.
Part of the reason was to establish the individual states’ representatives in the House of Representatives for the next decade, but the data collected has many other uses — uses that have steadily increased over time, such as noting educational levels and ethnic backgrounds.
It is very possible to trace the lives of any of our ancestors or other persons of interest by examining the entries in any census available to the public.
Based upon a 1978 law that codified a long standing tradition, census details are to be released to the public only after seventy-two years have elapsed; at the time, age 72 was thought to be enough time for most all of those listed to have passed on.
The latest available census results are those of 1940, eighty years in the past.
That census was released on schedule on April 2, 2012.
It is the first one in which I would appear.
A personal example
As Peg, my wife (and editor) and I have been listed together for a total of sixsurveys (counting the current census of 2020), I thought it would be useful to use us as a sample of what someone looking at their lives through researching the census data base from some date a century or more in the future might find.
We’ll start in 1940 and go forth for another eight surveys.
1940: The U.S. population is 132.2 million. Only 24 percent of U.S. adults have finished high school while only five per cent have college degrees.
The war in Europe is raging and the draft is back again. (Peg has not yet arrived on the scene. I am 2-years-old and living with my parents in a duplex owned jointly by my parents and my Bailey grandparents.
The house is in the small city of Warren in far northwest Pennsylvania.)
1950: The U.S. Population is 151.3 million. The minority population —those citizens whose ancestors did not emigrate from Europe — is slowly increasing and now top 12 percent.
The Korean War began in June and will result in 36,000 US deaths.
(Peg is living with her mother, her two sisters, both older, and her younger brother at her maternal grandmother’s home in the Texas port city of Corpus Christi.
She is in grade school. I am living with my parents and my 6-year-old sister in the small town of Luling about 100 miles almost directly north of Peg’s location.
Peg and her brother, along with my sister, should appear for the first time in this census to be released on April 2, 2022.)
1960: The U.S. population is 179.3 million. The minority population has increased to 14 percent.
Overall, women outnumber men 51-49 percent.
The Cold War with the USSR is becoming very hot as Berlin is a city in conflict.
The most dangerous time in the second half of the 20th century is two years in the future when nuclear war is very possible during the Cuban Missile Crisis. ( Peg is living in Ysleta near El Paso, Texas on the border with Mexico along with her mother and her brother.
Unbelievably she is both working full time and taking a full course load at Texas Western — now University of Texas, El Paso.
Here is where we will meet the following February of 1961.
I am a senior at University of Texas, Austin, and living on campus in a converted WWI barracks that will be torn down two years later, this release of this census data which in all probability we will never see, is scheduled to be released April 2, 2032.
1970: The U.S. population is 203.2 million.
The Apollo missions to the moon and back are in full swing, highlighted by the fantastic rescue of Apollo 13.
Education levels have improved in the thirty years since 1940; now over half of the population (52 percent) has completed high school with 11 percent having completed college.
This is the first census where we appear as a married couple. We are living in the first house that we owned located in Chantilly, Va. Well out in the far exurbs in 1970, Chantilly is an integral part of the Washington metro area.
I have been working for the Federal government for about two years, while Peg has a full-time job caring for our two very young
children. We are joined by our son Dan, who is two-and-a-half and his sister Elaine, who just makes the census cut-off at age two months.
They will be able to view their entries on April 2, 2042, when Dan will be 74 and Elaine at least 72.
1980: U.S. population is now 226.5 million.
The minority fraction has grown to eighteen percent. A second gas crisis and the Iranian hostage episode are in the news and lead to the election of Ronald Reagan in the fall.
We are still living in northern Virginia, having moved to the closer in, and more upscale, suburb of Vienna.
We are in our second house in Vienna, our third house overall. We’ll end up buying nine. I’m still working for the government; Peg now has a job with an industry trade group.
Both children are in grade school, but Dan will be a freshman in high school in 1981.
Should they live long enough, they can view their entries on April 2, 2052, at ages 84 and 82.
1990: The U.S. population has grown to 248.7 million. Minorities constitute a fifth of the citizens of the U.S. A very short war against Iraq, designated “Desert Storm” wascompleted in less than 100 hours but would have painful consequences in the next decade. The first cell phones are beginning to appear.
This is my second census in Pennsylvania, the first being fifty years before in 1940.
It is, of course, the first in the Keystone State for Peg.
We are living just outside Valley Forge National Park — where Washington and his troops spent the bitter winter of 1777-78 during the American Revolution.
I now have a job in a nearby town with the unlikely title of “King ofPrussia.”
Peg works during the tax season as an office manager for H & R Block in Malvern, the last stop on the “main line” out of Philadelphia. Dan has graduated from U.C. Berkeley and has stayed in California, while Elaine is still in college at U.C. Davis.
Both have their own individual entries in the 1990 census.
2000: The U.S. population is counted at 281.4 million. Although Al Gore, at the time vice president of the U.S., wins 500,000 more votes than George W. Bush, the governor ofTexas, Bush is declared the winner after the Supreme Court overrides the Florida Supreme Court, handing the state to Bush.
Having moved back to California in 1996, we first live in the East Bay of the San Francisco area but found the location (eventhen) to be too costly for retirees who were not living in residences purchased long ago.
So we moved to the Central Valley town of Modesto. That’s where we show up in the census of 2000.
I am an employee of Modesto Junior College, supervising the MJC Tutoring center on a part-time basis. I also volunteer at a used building materials store established by volunteers representing the several faiths found in Modesto. Peg is also very much involved with charity work within our church.
2010: The U.S. population is above 300 million —for the first time — at 308.7 million.
Education levels have continued to improve with 86 percent of adults having completed high school.
College graduates represent 28 percent.
Women outnumber men in most graduate programs. The country is trying to recover from the worst financial collapse since the Great Depression.
Dubbed “The Great Recession,” it will take several years to recover. (This is our first census in Southern California even though, by that time, we have lived a total of 15 years in the area. We live in a single-family house in the Sun Lakes community and are the original owners. We have been here since early 2003.
We are both working as tutors at the local community college and we each volunteer at a Banning food bank. And Peg begins her work with The Assistance League, an organization that helps clothe school children, along with other charitable efforts.
2020: The U.S. population is estimated to be 327.2 million. The first true pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918-19 —the one that killed nearly 700,000 Americans —brings most every other thing to a halt. How long this scourge of COVID-19 will last is a true unknown.
Almost unbelievably we have lived in the same town — in the same house — for two census surveys for the first time in either of our lives!
Very little has changed in the intervening decade except that our tutoring jobs were cancelled in the middle of the decade when state funding disappeared at the college, and volunteering for heavy physical tasks has gotten to be a little too much.
This, very likely, will be the last time either of us will be listed in a census.
So that is the story of our lives — pretty common for people born into the “Silent Generation” of the fourth decade of the 20th Century.
Many of you readers can also mark the personal events of your lives by census data. It’s an interesting trip in time and perspective.
