In 1892, Lewis Bradbury, a mining millionaire who had made his fortune out in the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico, decided that he would leave his adopted hometown of Los Angeles something permanent to mark his passing. He chose to have a building designed and built in downtown L.A. that would, when completed, bear his name. Bradbury contacted the local firm of Sumner Hunt, an architect who had moved west six years previously from Brooklyn, New York.
Hunt agreed to design such a building for Bradbury’s approval and soon presented him with a completed plan.
At this point in the record of this famous LA landmark, the story diverges.
Some accounts state that Bradbury accepted Hunt’s design and asked one of Hunt’s staff , George Wyman, who at the time was a poorly paid draftsman, earning just five dollars a week, to supervise the construction of the Bradbury building. But others clearly state that Bradbury did not like Hunt’s plan at all, and for some reason as perhaps he had become acquainted with Wyman and had seen some of his sketches on previous visits to Hunt’s firm, he gave the task instead to George Wyman.
In this account, Wyman presented the millionaire with a sketch that was quickly approved by Bradbury, This second version of the story is the one that most researchers, including the famous newsman and author, Michael Connelly, accept as accurate.
But the accepted story has two twists of its own. Before he agreed to take the job, Wyman and his wife, Belle, decide to consult the spirit of his long dead brother, Mark, using a type of OuIja board. The message received was quite clear: “Mark: Take the Bradbury building and you will be…successful.”
In his spare time, Wyman had been intrigued by a futuristic building described in Edward Bellamy’s science fiction novel that portrayed life in a socialistic utopia in the far off year of 2000 c.e.
In the novel, entitled “Looking Backward From 2000 to 1887,” the protagonist views the building for the first time.
“It was the. first interior of a 20th century building that I had ever beheld, and the spectacle naturally impressed me greatly. I was in a vast hall full of light, received not alone from the windows all all sides alone but from the dome, the point of which was a hundred feet above. Beneath it, in the center of the hall, a magnificent fountain played, cooling the atmosphere to a delicious freshness with its spray. The walls and ceiling were frescoed in mellow tints, calculated to soften without absorbing the light, which flooded the interior. Around the fountain was a space occupied with chairs and sofas, on which many persons were conversing.”
Wyman then based his final design on the description of this structure that used open spaces and overhead skylights.
Wyman’s design almost matched the description from the book 100 percent although the fountain was missing from the final plans, as it was, possibly, too costly.
He had consulted his wife’s ouija board for approval before submitting his final design.
Bradbury then quickly approved Wyman’s design and work began. The new Bradbury building was completed just six years after the novel was published. Unfortunately for him, Lewis Bradbury did not live to see the completion of his dream building in 1893, as he died several months earlier before his namesake structure was opened to the public. The five story edifice was finally completed in 1894, at a cost of $500,000 — the original cost estimate of $175,000 had grown to about $12 million in 2020 dollars, because Bradbury insisted that only the finest materials be used.
As but one example, the ironwork throughout the building had been designed and built in France and then displayed at the 1893 Worlds’s Fair in Chicago before it was shipped to Los Angeles and installed.
Later, Wyman’s success with the Bradbury Building led to his receiving several other commissions for other buildings in Los Angeles.
He sought additional training to improve his expertise in architecture but he never again achieved what he had accomplished on his first try. Wyman never used light as an element in his later designs, and most of his later buildings were in a heavy, solid style.
They were mostly nothing special and many did not survive the 20th century.
George Wyman lived on, a modest success, dying in 1939 at age 79.
His old boss and mentor, Sumner Hunt, later designed several buildings in Southern California. Most are somewhat notable, and while they survive, none have the fame of the Bradbury.
Hunt never really retired, passing on at his office at age 73 in 1938.
The Bradbury Building was extensively restored in 1991 and remains the home of several modern business firms.
It is well established as a LA landmark and is under the continuous watchful eye of the Los Angeles Conservancy, an organization that offers periodic tours of the structure to the public.
What has really made the Bradbury Building notable over the intervening decades has been it’s use as the backdrop for many noir movies, books, and TV dramas.
For instance, Hollywood often set up Raymond Chandler’s PI, Philip Marlowe, in the building although Chandler never specified where Marlowe’s office was located in L.A. The Big Sleep (1946) and Marlowe (1969), among several others, are two prime examples. The 1970’s TV series Banyon, a noir series set in the 1930’s, also used it as a backdrop.
And, perhaps, in its most famous billing, James M. Cain’s novel and subsequent 1944 movie “Double Indemnity,” placed the office of Fred MacMurray’s unscrupulous insurance agent, Walter Neff, in the Bradbury. But probably in the most ironic twist — the description of the building having first appeared in a science-fiction novel — the Bradbury was the backdropfor the 1982 sci-fi classic, Blade Runner, set in the year 2029.
