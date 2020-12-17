The Blue Mountains & Featherdale Wildlife Park

During our stay in Sydney, Australia we traveled to Blue Mountains National Park known for its dramatic scenery.
From a distance the mountains appear to be blue.
A blue haze is created when oil is released from the leaves of eucalyptus trees (called gum trees in Australia) which cover a vast segment of the park.
Our first stop was near the small town of Katoomba at the Echo Point Lookout to view The Three Sisters, an unusual rock formation that towers about the Jamison Valley.
The sandstone rock formation was created by natural elements that are constantly sculpting the soft sandstone representing three sisters who were turned to stone according to Aboriginal legend.
Scenic World was our next stop and offered numerous attractions to experience the spectacular scenery of the Blue Mountains and the Jamison Valley. We hopped aboard the Scenic Skyway, a large glass-floored cable car that traveled between two mountain cliffs above and across the Jamison Valley.
During the crossing, we enjoyed panoramic views of Katoomba Falls, The Three Sisters, Orphan Rock and the rainforest canopy below us. The Scenic Railway provided an exhilarating ride on the steepest passenger railway (a 52 degree incline) in the world through a cliff tunnel to the floor of the Jamison Valley where we enjoyed walking through the temperate rainforest before taking the Scenic Cableway back to the top.
On our drive back to Sydney we stopped at Featherdale Wildlife Park. Located on just seven acres, the park specializes in native Australian wildlife ranging from mammals to marsupials and reptiles and birds.
As we roamed through the park, which features Australian plants and trees, we saw koalas, wombats, Tasmanian Devils, dingoes, echidnas, tree kangaroos, penguins, emus and cassowaries. An unexpected delight was being able to hand feed the free-roaming kangaroos and wallabies. Featherdale Wildlife Park provided the perfect opportunity to see many of the animals native to Australia in one picturesque location.
