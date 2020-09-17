In 1940, eighty years ago this summer.
Hitler controls all of Western Europe.
Only Britain stands in his way. He seeks a negotiated truce.
The British refuse.
He then directs that Operation Sea Lion, an invasion of England, take place before the beginning of autumn.
The argument can be made that any number of the battles of World War II were, indeed, the turning point of the war.
That had this or that engagement gone the other way, the Axis powers would have certainly won.
Stalingrad, where the German advance was stopped just short of Moscow is one prime example.
Another is the clash of Japanese and U.S. naval forces around Midway Island in the Pacific that resulted in the sinking of four of the large Japanese carriers is another.
But these battles of 1942, significant as they were, were not as critical as the 90-day air war over southeastern England, now known as the Battle of Britain.
In British history, this ultimate air engagement of the 20th century certainly ranks with Agincourt and the defeat of the Armada.
And, as in previous conflicts, people little remembered today made key contributions to the outcome.
Certainly the young Spitfire and Hurricane pilots who fought the German air force, the Luftwaffe, to a draw were critical and have been hailed as the heroes they were but what is not nearly so recognized today was that young women were also key players in the conflict and a single incident wherein a German bomber crew, three others made a critical mistake that changed the outcome.
The Women of Fighter Command
After the fall of France in May 1940, Britain’s defense depended almost solely on the fighters of the Royal Air Force and the RAF’s land-based defense systems.
If the Germans could land sufficient ground forces, the depleted British army stood little chance of stopping them.
But for the Nazis to have a successful invasion, the vastly superior Royal Navy, one capable of sinking most of any invasion fleet, would have to be sidelined by the Luftwaffe.
This meant that the RAF must be defeated before any invasion could be undertaken.
Both the British and German military commands clearly understood both the logic and the necessity of the upcoming air battle.
Fortunately for the British, the Air Ministry had prepared for England’s defense by creating the world’s first air defense system.
This network consisted of early-warning coastal radar sites — then designated as RDF-radio direction finding installations — that had a range of 100 miles, a ground observer corps charged with making visual evaluations of enemy strength and direction, a central command center to direct the fight, sector stations to direct the four fighter groups and the supporting squadrons of fighters dispersed on remote fields throughout each sector.
Women members of the RAF were critical players in each of the components save actually flying the aircraft in combat.
Women of the RAF, at times assisted by their sisters from the Royal Navy, did most of the tracking of the incoming German aircraft, based upon radar and the ground observer reports, either at the sector stations or at the main battle map maintained at Fighter Command headquarters.
Based upon their observations and conclusions, these women then gave directions both to the airborne squadrons as well as those waiting in reserve. When the Luftwaffe finally came around to the idea that these sector stations were important, they attacked them fiercely.
As a result, many women were among both the casualties and the heroines.
Several were awarded Britain’s highest military decorations.
Without the sector stations and the women providing instructions to the squadron leaders in the air, the pilots would have been blind, forced to burn precious petrol while searching fruitlessly for the enemy.
One last group of RAF women were actually flyers, capable of skillfully operating the high performance fighters.
They would ferry new and refurbished aircraft directly from the Supermarine and Hawker factories to the remote squadron airfields.
Their actions allowed the male pilots, who were always in short supply, to concentrate on meeting and defeating the enemy.
Clearly, without these brave and capable women, Fighter Command would have failed in the defense of Britain.
The Errant German Airmen
By late August, the pounding of the RAF airfields, radar sites and sector stations was having a devastating effect on Fighter Command’s ability to withstand the increasing German attacks.
They were losing planes and pilots faster than they could be replaced.
Lord Dowding, in overall charge of the air defenses, told the king privately that the whole organization was in dire straights and might not last until fall.
What the RAF and indeed, the whole of Britain, needed, was a miracle and, fortunately, that’s just what they got on the night of 24-25 August.
Herman Goering, the Luftwaffe commander (among his many other duties in the Nazi hierarchy), had promised the German people many times over that they need not be concerned about being attacked from the air.
Bombing civilians was something that Germans did, not something that Germans would suffer.
However, from the outset of the campaign, Reichsmarshall Goering had given strict instructions to his bomber crews not to bomb civilian targets in Britain.
They were to attack military targets only.
Thus, the backdrop for the miracle was in place.
German bombing raids were, in the main, conducted in daylight for two reasons.
First, it was much easier to identify targets and second, a principal goal of these attacks was to attract the RAF fighters so that Germany’s excellent first line fighters, the Me-109’s, could destroy them.
Goering and his commanders were sure that they were winning the “war of attrition.”
Night bombing sorties were for specific targets only.
On the fateful night, a lone bomber, probably a twin-engine Heinkel — the Luftwaffe never fielded four engine aircraft like the British Lancaster or the US B-17 — set out on a mission to southeastern England.
What happened next is fact but the reason is somewhat in doubt after over the intervening 80 years.
The crew inadvertently lost their bomb load over a portion of the “blacked-out” city of London.
Why did they do this in direct violation of Goering’s specific orders to the contrary?
One explanation is that they simply made a navigation error and thought their aircraft was over the assigned target.
Another more probable explanation was that they were fooled by false radio beacons being used by the British to misdirect attackers.
And still another possibility was that the crew, for some reason, had to abort and they were simply jettisoning their bombs for safety before returning to base.
For whatever reason, London had been attacked.
This incident gave Winston Churchill all he needed to attack Berlin.
The crews of Bomber Command had been itching to get into the fight.
Their commanders promptly planned and executed a large night raid using most of the available four engine aircraft.
The attack caught the Germans completely off-guard as Berlin was alight as in peacetime.
The raid caused considerable damage.
Goering’s boast had been punctured.
Both he and Hitler immediately vowed revenge.
The dictator promised a large Nazi rally that London would be destroyed. Immediately, the Luftwaffe was ordered to forgo any further attacks on RAF installations and to concentrate on civilian targets, in particular, London.
This gave the RAF the reprieve they so desperately needed, albeit at the expense of the British public.
Goering ordered a full-scale daylight attack on London on Sept. 15, 1940.
The bombers inflicted considerable damage, but the Luftwaffe losses, in both fighters and bombers, were so great that this day marked the end of large German daylight attacks.
Although the German “blitz’ of punishing night attacks against London and other British cities lasted well into 1941, the RAF had fought the Luftwaffe to a standstill. September 15th is still celebrated as “Battle of Britain Day” often punctuated by the sounds of the Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engines roaring from the restored Hurricanes and Spitfires that fly by.
Hitler postponed “Operation Sea Lion” indefinitely.
It was never to be rescheduled.
