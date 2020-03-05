The Ballcourt of Ancient Ixtépete

This year we continued to study the Ixtépete ruins, but specifically the ballcourt.
Ixtépete is located four miles from Guadalajara, Mexico.
My wife and I study the archeology of pre-Colombian societies such as Ixtépete and share our experiences with the Sun Lakes Spanish class.
The site was inhabited between 400 A.D. to 900 A.D. and has many ceremonial structures.
Like other Mesoamerican societies such as the Teotihuacanos, Maya and Aztec, the Ixtépete inhabitants constructed ballcourts.
On Feb. 16 my wife and I studied the ballcourt of Ixtéptete.
Games have been part of our human civilization for thousands of years.
The ancient Chinese, Egyptians, Greeks, and Europeans all competed in sport activities.
But in pre-Columbian Mesoamerica (Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras) the games were both a religious and a sports activity conducted in ballcourts.
More than 1,500 ballcourts have been discovered in Mesoamerica.
Importantly, the ballcourts were an important part of the ancient civilizations of Mesoamerica.
In the United States, even the Hohokam Indians (700 A.D. to 1100 A.D.) residing in Phoenix had ballcourts.
Ballcourt structures typically feature a centrally located playing aisle with an end zone on both extremes.
The central playing aisle is flanked by two long rectangular stone structures, which may have served as stands for viewing.
Most ball game contests were held on "I" shaped stone courts that had parallel masonry walls forming a rectangular playing alley.
These courts on average measured about 121 feet long by 29 feet wide, but some were smaller.
The largest known ballcourt is at Chichen Itza, where the court is 316 feet long and 98 feet wide.
While the Mesoamerican ballcourts were built out of stone rocks, in Arizona the Hohokam built their's by digging into the desert and piling the soil up on either side.
In Western Mexico a team consisted of eight players with a captain.
The aim was to get the ball to one end of the I-shaped court.
The ball was the size of a modern volleyball, but was made of solid crude rubber.
It weighed about three kilos (seven pounds).
Players were required to hit the ball with the trunks of their body rather than their hands and feet.
If a player could trap the ball between his hip and the wall at the far end, it was a point for his team and one less for the opposition.
Ceramic ballcourt models from Colima Mexico show female figurines wearing ball game regalia, indicating that women definitely played the game in that region.
In other areas of Mesoamerica, players used wooden paddles to move the ball around the court.
According to an archeological report, this game could last from sunrise to sunset.
In Western Mexico the game was used to settle disputes between elite families with political disagreements and was used as a substitute for war.
Our investigation shows the Ixtépete ballcourt to be south-east from the main rectangular pyramid.
Interestingly, it is connected to a smaller rectangular pyramid of about 15 feet in height and 60 feet in length.
The ballcourt is made up of small rocks, broken-up volcanic rock and clay to hold it together.
Our survey measurements show the entire "L" shaped ballcourt (not "I" shaped) to be approximately 16 feet in width by 110 feet in length.
The ballcourt's sunken floor was measured to be about two feet deep.
Most Mesoamerican ballcourts are located away from the ceremonial structures, but in Ixtépete it is part of one.
The wall where the ball was bounced is part of the rectangular pyramid. In this wall there is a ledge where probably elder elites were seated to see the game and partcipate in any rituals. Importantly, the game could only be started by an elder.
Ball games were often elaborate rituals, accompanied by music and dancing.
Our interpreation is that the Ixtépete ballcourt also had a religious function. Because the ballcourt is connected to a ceremonial pyramid it had religious significance for the participants.
Archeological literature notes that the ritualistic nature of the game evolved from the religious beliefs of the ancient indiginous people.
The most widely held interpretation is that the ball and its movement in the ballcourt represented the movement of the heavenly bodies in the sky.
In conclusion, the ballcourt is a unique architectural feature associated with the society of Ixtépete. Compared to other ballcourt structures, it was "L" shaped not "I" shaped, suggesting non-conformity.
The evidence confirm strong associations with both the game and spiritual rituals.
In addition, the game was a competitive means for resolving conflict within or between groups and avoiding war.
This feature is not evident in most Mesoamerican societies.
Even today, versions of the ancient ball game continue to be played in the state of Sinaloa.
Our next study will be on a recent excavation north east of Guadalajara.
