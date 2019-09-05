(I know almost everyone has run into an educational course that almost doomed them. Here’s mine)
Almost sixty years ago in the spring of 1959, I was finally a junior electrical engineering (EE) student at a four-year university. As a junior college transfer student. I was a semester behind but now looking forward to completing my degree within two years. I had just barely survived the sophomore level course “Basic DC Circuits “. You know, the kind of course used to weed out the lesser-qualified entrants. Now I could take real courses in my major. Having more experience with mechanical machinery, I chose what looked like a natural study entitled “Elementary Electrical Machinery.” Of course, I should have known better than to select any course with something like “basic” or “elementary” in the title.
The first day of class, we students met our instructor R. T. Smith. Dr. Smith had his PhD in EE from some premier East Coast university like Princeton. Smith had just recently retired from a long career at General Electric. He had been the chief engineer of the power systems division in Schenectady, NY. As I remember, he strongly resembled the late British actor, Patrick Stewart. We never did learn what the “R. T.” stood for but he was soon referred to as “real tough” and other more obscene terms.
Smith was very formal and addressed every student by his last name as “Mr. Bailey” or “Mr. Jones” and expected to be addressed as “Dr. Smith.” Also, any comment or question or answer better be not only technically correct but also in proper English. One of R.T.’s chief irritants was an engineer that could not speak or write clearly. He only wanted to explain something once and his tests were very difficult as I soon found out.
The course was three hours of lecture per week as well as a three-hour lab. R.T. had two adjunct professors to conduct two of the labs while he took the other weekly session. Unfortunately for me, I was assigned to Smith’s session. The lab equipment was very old as some dated to the WWI era or even before. It was also very dangerous as all the machinery was rated at least 220 volts or higher.
I remember one poor unfortunate classmate that somehow managed to create a short across a total of 440 volts that resulted in a small fire in the connecting cable as it burned through. Dr. Smith merely pointed at the student and then at the door. The humiliated individual left, never to be seen again as he dropped the course soon after.
As a sort of gallows humor, some of us came up with this little limerick:
Later on as the semester was coming to a close and most of us realized our peril, we put together what we entitled “The Ballad of R.T. Smith”.
Fueled by many cans of beer and not a few shots of Jim Beam, the song had many verses.
But, I can now only remember the first. It went like this:
Somehow I managed to make one of the few B’s handed out by Smith (there was only one A).
I considered it such an achievement that I jokingly suggested to friends and family that it be listed on my tombstone.
About eighteen months later, I was finally able to graduate and start my engineering career.
In the subsequent 35 years, I never worked on any project involving electrical machinery.
