The B-25
When you visit the air museum at the former March Air Force Base near Riverside, you enter by walking a long path toward the main buildings.
Lining the path are several famous Air Force aircraft. The one closest to the entrance is a large twin-engine propeller driven design with high twin tails.
Bristling with machine guns, it is obviously a warplane — a WWII medium (payload) bomber designated B-25. Unlike practically any other U.S. military aircraft, past or present, the B-25’s nickname is for an individual, Major General W. L. (Billy) Mitchell. The airmen called the B-25 a “billy.”
Almost 10,000 “billys” were built and were used by the U.S. and our allies in the war in the Pacific against the Japanese.
In their most famous episode, the already famous Army daredevil, Jimmy Doolittle, took 16 B-25’s on a mission to bomb Tokyo in April 1942.
These medium bombers, heavy as they were, somehow became airborne from the deck of the aircraft carrier, the USS Hornet. The raid had limited success, but it demonstrated to the Japanese that their home islands could be attacked.
Billy Mitchell’s background
Billy Mitchell was born in Nice, France into a wealthy Wisconsin family.
His father was both a Civil War veteran and a long term senator.
He began his studies at what is now the George Washington University, but then left to join the Army in 1898 to serve in the Spanish-American War. He later graduated while remaining in the Army. Receiving a commission in the Signal Corps, the young officer quickly rose in rank. He became very interested in aviation-then the purview of the Signal Corps.
Using his own funds, Mitchell became a trained pilot. In July, 1916, he was promoted to Major and became aviation chief of the First U.S. Army.
In April, 1917, Billy was sent to France as an observer and when the U.S. declared war, he was promptly promoted to lieutenant colonel and then colonel in October as he quickly put together an effective American aviation fighting force. Having successfully led a combined allied air-ground offensive in September 1918, Mitchell was promoted to brigadier general and, at the end of the war, awarded several decorations both foreign as well as U.S.
Mitchell’s career over
At the end of World War I, Michell was in command of all the aircraft of the U.S. Army in France. He had become absolutely convinced that air power would settle the next conflict when it inevitably occurred. He wanted an opportunity to show that bombers could sink a battleship. Both the Army and the Navy brass scoffed at the idea. Finally, to shut him up, they gave his flimsy bombers the chance to sink a captured German first line vessel.
Rather than have his pilots aim directly at the ship, Mitchell directed them to fly simultaneously ‘near misses” on either side of the battleship. Each of his rudimentary aircraft were able to deliver one 500 pound bomb.
The shock wave crushed the hull of their target and the German ship quickly sank. That should have convinced Mitchell’s detractors and it did.
Rather than realize that Mitchell was truly on to something important, the sinking ship convinced his superiors that the general was a trouble maker. So the Army reduced him in rank to colonel and posted him to an artillery training post, Ft. Sam Houston, near San Antonio, Texas.
When Billy continued to predict that Japan would start the next war in the Pacific with a sneak attack, that was the last straw.
Mitchell was court-martialed for insubordination and forced to resign.
Although he continued to make the case for air power along with his ideas on how to defeat the Japanese, Billy Mitchell died a broken man in February 1936. He was only 56.
FDR reconsiders
As a young assistant secretary of the Navy at the end of World War I, Franklin Roosevelt initially agreed with most of the Army-Navy hierarchy that Billy Mitchell was some sort of a ‘kook.’
But after his planes sank the German battleship, FDR began to have some doubts. When he became president in 1933, some of what Mitchell had been saying made good sense. By early 1942, Roosevelt, as president, rejected the military’s plans for a 35 million man armed force. Instead, FDR cut that figure in half, but also directed that military aircraft production should be increased to 4000 planes per month — an almost impossible task when directed but it was actually exceeded in the war years.
And, to correct the record, the president elevated Billy Mitchell’s rank to that of major general.
The B-29
Bombing Germany was fairly easy logistically.
From bases in the United Kingdom, American B-17’s and RAF Lancasters could reach well into occupied Europe. Each of these aircraft had a fully loaded range of about 2000 miles, so they could reach targets a thousand miles inland and return. They could, that is, if they could avoid the well placed German anti-aircraft fire and the excellent Luftwaffe fighters. U.S. losses were tremendous because we bombed in daylight while our British allies did so in the nighttime. American flight crew casualties in Europe were more than those of the entire Marine Corps during World War II. As bad as the European problem was, the bombing of Japan presented an entirely different challenge.
There were just no airfields where B-17s could operate and reach important Japanese targets. What was needed was a bomber with at least a 3000 mile range when fully loaded, because 1500 miles seemed to be as close as the U.S. could get to Tokyo and the other principal enemy cities. Even if the US blundering at the start of the war hadn’t handed the Philippines to the Japanese, it was more than 1800 miles from Manilla to Tokyo. So, first the Marines, —and sometimes the Army— had to capture the Japanese held islands that were both close enough and large enough for the Navy Seabees to build the long runways necessary for heavy bombers. And, the U.S. needed a new, long range heavy bomber. The B-29 was the most costly of all programs during the war: fifty percent more than the Manhattan Project that developed the two types of atomic bombs. Powered by four 2250 hp radial engines, generating more horsepower than twice that of a B-17, each aircraft had four-bladed propellers almost 17 feet in diameter.
It could fly at a very high altitude, well beyond the reach of Japanese fighters or anti-aircraft fire. After the successful capture of several of the western Pacific islands within range, the bombing of the Japanese home islands could begin in early 1945.
Enter Curtis LeMay
Unlike most flag officers of his day as well as ours, Curtis LeMay was not a graduate of one of the service academies.
He gained his degree from Ohio State while working off-hours at a foundry. Upon graduation, Lemay promptly joined the Army Air Corps.
He excelled at both pilot and navigator training. Later, as an aircraft commander, LeMay mastered both of the other jobs then on bombers; bombardier and gunner. When he became a squadron commander later in Europe, LeMay would often walk the flight line to talk with the ground crews that kept his fleet in the air. An excellent mechanic in his youth, LeMay could understand their complicated tasks as well. As Curtis LeMay advanced through the ranks, he never asked his crews to take on missions that he had not done before. He advanced to wing commander in 1943 and by early 1945 was in charge of the Eighth Air Force that was leveling what was left of Nazi Germany. His bombers and fighters were clearing the way for George Patton’s Third Army drive into the heart of the Third Reich.
At this point, General “Hap” Arnold, head of the U.S. Army Air Force, decided that Germany was finished and he had a more important job for LeMay in the Pacific where the early B-29 attacks on Japan were faltering.
Arriving in Guam to take command, LeMay immediately cancelled the high altitude bombing missions that required pin-point accuracy that was not possible to achieve. Instead, Curtis Lemay decided to do something completely different. He decided not to get General Arnold’s approval so that if his idea failed, Arnold could appoint a third commander to attack Japan. The new commander’s intelligence officers informed him that they were very sure that the enemy’s air defense artillery had a gap between 5,000 and 10,000 feet. Also, since the Japanese had not developed radar, their fighters were blind after dark. So LeMay planned his first all out attack. It would be against Tokyo on the night of March 9-10, 1945. Over 300 B-29’s would participate, most of LeMay’s armada. They would drop a new type of bomb called “napalm”. The raid was a complete success. The capital of Japan was reduced to ash. Only fourteen B-29’s did not return safely and most of those were not destroyed by the Japanese but had mechanical failure. FDR was reportedly very pleased with the results. Throughout the rest of spring and summer, 1945, Curtis LeMay continued to launch raids that destroyed Japanese city after city. But still their government would not surrender, preferring to die in defense of their home islands. Finally in August when two of their remaining cities were destroyed by atomic weapons (LeMay and his staff may have wondered why these two had been placed “off-limits”), the Japanese emperor ordered his forces to stand down. The war in the Pacific was over.
The Afterward
The war was over, but General LeMay was not through. In 1948-49 he showed that he could excel operating the largest air logistical operation in Air Force history; his transports supplied Berlin entirely by air when the Russians blocked the land routes into the city.
He often detailed U.S. fighters as escorts. The Soviets finally gave up in 1949 and opened the land routes once again. His next task was to oversee the creation of the Strategic Air Command as its first commander. In his usual fashion, SAC became well-known as the nation’s first line of defense. Based upon his experience and extreme competence, General LeMay was promoted to four-star rank and became the USAF Chief of Staff during the Kennedy administration. He retired in 1965 and lived quietly in Southern California after his one foray into national politics as George Wallace’s running mate in 1968. Stricken by a massive heart attack, he died on Oct. 1, 1990, at the March AFB hospital.
He was 83 years of age and was buried on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
If Billy Mitchell can be considered the “grandfather of the USAF,” then LeMay has a very good claim to be the father.
Notes:
1. The main German anti-aircraft gun was the 88 mm (about 3.5 in.). It was very effective and brought down significant numbers of Allied aircraft. A full scale “88” gun is on display in the front of the Palm Springs Air Museum.
2. Also at the PS Air Museum is a B-17 capable of flying, and the staff very occasionally takes it out for a short flight. Sometimes a B-29 will on loan to the museum. Fortunately, my grandson and I watched a B-29 take off from a very long runway on our last visit. Being a true child of the 21st century, my grandson had never seen a large piston-engine aircraft become airborne and was amazed how much runway it took for the 75-year-old bomber to clear the ground. And how slow it was doing it.
3. In the otherwise excellent movie “13 Days” that depicted the scenes in Washington as President Kennedy grappled with the Cuban Missile Crisis, General LeMay is presented as a blustering loudmouth. That could not be further from the truth; the real LeMay always listened carefully, and then, and only then, did he present his opinion in a thoughtful manner. Yes, LeMay recommended that the missile launching sites be taken out before they became operational as did several other of JFK’s senior advisers. He had his planes ready to go on Oct. 29, 1962, as Kennedy had directed, should negotiations fail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.