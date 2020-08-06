The Accomplices

What do these three men have in common? James Marsh was dead before either Thomas Watson or George Kemp were even born.
And Watson, an American, and Kemp, a Briton, probably never met and even if they did, it would have to have been late in life, long after their careers were over.
James Marsh
Of the three, only Marsh is slightly remembered today.
But not for what we are concerned with here.
In 1832, the prosecution in a famous English murder trial, wherein a John Brodie was accused of murdering his grandfather using arsenic, called Marsh, a chemist.
Marsh developed a test for the poison that showed promise but wasn’t enough to convince the jury.
Not satisfied, he developed a second test that was so much better that it was used throughout the world well into the 20th century.
After Marsh’s death in 1846 at the early age of 51, his widow was finally awarded a public pension of twenty pounds per year (about $40,000 in current value) after several members of parliament took up her cause based on Marsh’s contribution to forensic science.
Barely mentioned today is the considerable help Marsh provided to the famous English physicist Michael Faraday during the years 1829-46.
Faraday developed the basic laws of electricity and magnetism that allowed the development of many of the inventions that would come later.
Based upon Faraday’s work, ably assisted by Marsh, came the telegraph, the electric motor, the DC generator and many other electrical appliances that are taken for granted today.
In fact, Faraday later used one of Marsh’s developments from 1824; one Marsh designated an “electric interrupter”.
Faraday always gave Marsh much of the credit for his work but somehow no one else did.
Thomas Watson
Most American schoolchildren, at least in decades past, learned the first sentence spoken by Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, over his new invention in 1876.
It was “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.”
That Mr. Watson, Bell’s valued assistant was Thomas A. Watson. Like Maxwell, Bell gave much of the credit for their joint effort to Watson.
Unlike Marsh, Watson profited from his work.
Born in Salem, Mass. in 1854, Watson tried both bookkeeping and carpentry before he became a machinist in Boston.
He was then hired by Bell, a professor at a local university.
After helping Bell with his groundbreaking achievement, Thomas Watson later retired from the new Bell Telephone Company in 1881.
Using his income from the telephone royalties, Watson first tried farming but then opened his own machine shop.
In 1883, he expanded his shop into the Fore River Ship and Engine Company.
In less than twenty years, by 1901, his company had become one of the largest shipyards in the US. The company continued after becoming a part of Bethlehem Steel Corporation to become one of the nation’s largest shipyards during WWII.
In January 1915, Bell repeated his message to Watson via the Bell transcontinental telephone system.
This time, they were separated by 3000 miles rather than by a few yards.
Bell was in New York and Watson was located in San Francisco.
President Wilson and the mayors of both cities listened in on the call.
After a long marriage to his wife, Elizabeth, Thomas Watson passed away in December 1934.
She would live on until 1949.
George Kemp
George S. Kemp is no doubt the least remembered of the three.
More than eighty years after his death he doesn’t even rate a Wikipedia page.
But he was in the words of Marconi, the inventor of the “wireless” or radio, “my first assistant and valued contributor and friend.”
Kemp enjoyed a very close relationship with the inventor, the one member of Marconi’s staff for which the chief’s door was always open.
Kemp met Marconi in 1896. At that time, Kemp was 38, having served in the Royal Navy as an electrical instructor.
He also taught the Royal Navy seamen about the newly developed weapon, the torpedo.
Leaving the navy, Kemp secured a job in the laboratory run by the Royal Mail.
The head of the lab, the Engineer-in-Chief, was William Preece, a friend of Marconi and his mentor.
Preece assigned Kemp to provide technical support to Marconi in inventor’s experiments, one’s that would lead to the first electrical signals being sent without any physical connection between transmitter and receiver.
With Preece’s blessing, Kemp then joined Marconi’s new company, becoming his “Chief Assistant”.
He worked with Marconi as they sent messages from Cornwall in England, and later Newfoundland to both nearby towns and, later, to ships at sea, one more than 200 miles out.
The weather in these locations was often brutal and the transmitting facilities often no more than crude shacks but they kept at it.
Kemp shared in most of Marconi’s greatest triumphs.
In late December 1901, he was with Marconi in Newfoundland where, using an antennae wire nearly 500 feet long, held aloft by a balloon, they received the first transatlantic radio message sent from England. Kemp was extremely dedicated to both Marconi and his company.
He worked tirelessly during his long career as a chief contributor to the further development of radio. George Kemp died in Southampton in 1933. He was seventy-five.
Three more little known individuals whose contributions are still being felt today even as they are mostly forgotten.
The Tyranny of Minority
When the U.S. Constitution was being hammered out in the late 18th century, there was considerable discussion about how the states with smaller populations would fare under the new agreement.
The representatives of these states wanted some way to block what they saw as a very possible tyranny of the majority —the states with the larger populations dominating every election and policy decision.
So, they insisted that the upper house in the proposed Congress, the Senate, not be based in any way on population as was the case with the lower House of Representatives.
Each state would be granted two senators in the upper house.
This great compromise was finally agreed upon in order that this new constitution, unique in human history at the time, would be accepted by all.
At the time of the ratification of the constitution, the people in the most populated state, New York, were nine times more in number than those in the least populated state, Rhode Island.
That meant that each senator from New York represented nine times more residents than those from Rhode Island.
Not really fair to the New Yorkers, but people could live with that.
Fast forward, almost two and one half centuries to today. The situation would be almost laughable, if it weren’t so serious.
The initial nine times more population in the largest state, has grown to over sixty-five times the population of the smallest state (California over Wyoming). This has seriously affected federal policies as most of the smaller states in population have fewer minorities and consistently vote for the more conservative candidates. National issues that find large majorities for corrective action, such as tighter gun restrictions, some form of universal healthcare and response to climate change are routinely defeated largely by the actions of senators from these states.
Rather than a tyranny of the majority that was rightly feared in the 18th century, we have, instead, a tyranny of the minority.
How bad is the current situation, really? The answer was recently given by Mr. David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, a publication known to be politically neutral. As Mr. Wasserman points out, in the current Senate, fifty senators represent only eighteen percent of the U.S. population.
If one adds another six percent to the total, twenty-four per cent of the U.S. population have a total of sixty senators.
Stated another way, roughly three-quarters of the population have only forty senators while the other quarter have sixty.
This situation can be expected to worsen as demographic shifts that are currently in progress exacerbate the problem.
Most of the lesser populated states are growing slowly, if at all, while the largest ones are experiencing surges in population growth. As but one example, California has more than tripled in population since 1980. Mr. Wasserman concludes that a virtual lock on the Senate by the very conservative Republicans will be the result of their dominance of the sparselY populated states for the foreseeable future. He also wonders how long the voters in the large progressive western states as well as their counterparts in the northeast will continue to tolerate the current situation without demanding change. What form would this change take? One suggestion would be to reduce the senate guarantee to one senator for each state. The other 50 would then be apportioned by population. The small states would still be over represented in the senate but the body would more accurately reflect the real distribution of the nation’s voters.
Any change in that direction, however, will not take place until, if, and when, voters in the largest states demand it.
It may well take threats to leave the union if something is not done to correct the situation.
The members of the millennial generation (born between 1981 and 2000) — particularly the young women — have shown little patience with things that they do not like — and they are strongly progressive. Time will tell if their viewpoints eradicate the unfairness that exists today in Senate representation.
