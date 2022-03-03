That’s Entertainment 2022

After months of rehearsals, many of which began last year, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented this year’s “That’s Entertainment – A Speakeasy – the First Hundred Years” on February 24 – 27. Directed by Ken Clark and Co-Directed by Martie Steggell the fast paced show written by Clark and Nick Polcino spotlighted entertainment popular in American Speakeasy’s spanning 100 years beginning in 1920 and continuing through 2020.
The show began in a 1920’s speakeasy that had been transformed from a warehouse by a couple of business savvy and shady characters in the form of Little Rikki Ricotta (Rich Morales) and Sal Spumoni (Thomas May). The ever present bartender, Ronda James, did an extraordinary job of narrating the show which included significant historical information of the period as well as the music and the entertainment popular during the 100 years.
1920 – 1945
Donna Kissling opened the show with a burlesque style dance to “Minnie the Moocher” made popular in 1931 by Cab Calloway and His Orchestra. The scat lyrics in the song got the audience involved with repeating “Hi De Hi De Hi De Ho” while Kissling mesmerized the men in the audience with her shimmying and flirtatious dance. Fusion Quartet followed up with a 30’s medley and the Sunny Lakes Dancers performed an engaging dance to the music of “Sunny Side of the Street.” Rounding out the period, the Belly Dance Group of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes performed an Egyptian Cane Dance that incorporated gold canes to match their brightly colored orange and gold costumes.
1940 – 1955
Pizzazz (Susan Fitzpatrick, Nancy Ford, and Sandy Haines) reprised “Hold Tight Hold Tight” made popular by the Andrews Sisters with an assist from Kate Johnson, Donna Starr, Robin Warner and Fran Kramarski. The Mukua Hula dancers made a return to That’s Entertainment this year along with members of the Sun Lakes Tappers to perform an unlikely dance matchup to Blue Suede Shoes. Country music was becoming increasingly popular during this time period and Wayne Bowen made his first appearance with the Sun Lakes Playhouse singing “Your Cheatin’ Heart written by Hank Williams. The Notables quickly transitioned the music from country to a tango as they performed the snappy “Hernando’s Hideaway.”
1955 – 1970
Ellen and Dix Henneke also made their first appearance in this year’s show with Ellen performing “Crazy” by Patsy Cline and Dix reprising Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” And of course, no show would be complete without the comedy of Barbara Searcy.
1970 – 1985
Who could ever forget the satirical comedy “9 to 5” released in 1980? After intermission Fran Kramarski, Karen Parmer, Martie Steggell, Marcy Tierney and Robin Warner came running to the stage dressed as secretaries and performed a fun and entertaining dance to the movie’s title song made popular by Dolly Parton. In 1976 the Swedish group Abba released the Europop hit “Dancing Queen” and Ellen Henneke returned to the stage once again to perform their hit song which was later used in the movie “Mamma Mia.” The Boychik Brothers (Lloyd Friedman and Sheldon Kirschbaum) brought their own brand of comedy to the show with a comedic TV gameshow called “How Stupid Are You” that elicited a lot of laughs from the audience. Ninety-year-old Jan Rogers-Stapel glittered musically as she sang “What a Wonderful World” and received a standing ovation from the appreciative audience at the conclusion of her performance. Karen Parmer, Susan Fitzpatrick and Fran Kramarski, aka The Hot Chicks, performed two dance numbers in the second half of the show “Night Fever and “Uptown Funk” that were lively and well received by the audience.
1985 - 2000
Many artists have recorded “Welcome to My World” and the Mukua Hula Dancers danced a memorable hula to this wonderful American standard. Both Searcy and Friedman made a return appearance in the second half of the show with more of their unique comedy. Cast members Harriet Briant (Penny Pasta), Sherry Pritikin (Pepper Roni) and Ralph Yates (Bob, the Computer Date) had walk on performances throughout the show which provided the audience with entertaining insight into a particular time period of the show.
2000 – 2020
Tom and Sossy Hyatt also made their first appearance in this year’s show performing a West Coast Swing to “You Can Leave Your Hat On.” The Hyatts have won the Country World Championships twice and were a welcome addition to this year’s show. Members of the audience enthusiastically clapped along to the catchy tune “Achy Breaky Heart” when Martie Steggell, Marcy Tierney and Robin Warner performed their toe tapping country western dance number to the Billy Ray Cyrus hit. The show ended just as the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the world in 2020. Perla Williams danced a beautiful and emotionally stirring hula to “In the Arms of an Angel” that was a tribute to all who have suffered mentally and physically through the last couple of years and to those we have lost to the virus bringing many in the audience to tears.
Many performers in this year’s edition of That’s Entertainment were performing with the Playhouse for the first time and included Ronda James, Rich Morales, Thomas May, Harriet Briant, The International Dancers of Sun Lakes (Donna Kissling, Lourdes Lena, Victoria Simanton, Beverly Guenin, Merle Nazareth), Kate Johnson, Donna Starr, Robin Warner, Wayne Bowen, Ellen and Dix Henneke and Tom and Sossy Hyatt.
At the end of the show, all of the performers returned and the audience sang along with them to the Sun Lakes version of “Thanks for the Memories.” This year’s show was the “bee’s knees” and if you missed it, you missed a swell time at the local juice joint. Mark your calendars for next February when the Sun Lakes Playhouse will once again present “That’s Entertainment” 2023.
