Thanks for the memories

Many readers of Sun Lakes Life Newspaper may have noticed that the column “Tongue in Cheek (and foot in mouth)” written by Marvin Haas has been missing from our bi-weekly newspaper for a little over a year.
A Sun Lakes’ friend and neighbor of Marvin’s recently contacted me and asked that I let his readers know that due to ill health, he is unable to continue writing.
Marvin had been writing his column which touched on a bounty of subjects and was heavily laced with his “tongue in cheek” humor since 2008.
I first met Marvin when he and my husband worked together on the Communications Committee (now Lifestyles Magazine Committee).
When I joined the freelance writing staff at the newspaper, he encouraged and supported me in my fledgling endeavors.
I distinctly remember phone calls or an e-mail expressing his pleasure with something I had written or photographed and for that I will always be grateful.
If you were a follower of his column, you learned that he was born in the Bronx and raised in the concrete jungle of New York City, a place he loves with a passion.
Marvin and I are from different generations, but I always enjoyed reading about his boyhood escapades and learning about his life in the Big Apple.
Throughout his many articles over the years, Marvin entertained us with stories of a time that brought happy memories to many residents while a younger generation of readers learned about a time before we were born.
He wrote about everyday life, his family, his famous friends, summer in the big city, Tom Mix and cowboy westerns and his career in advertising and public relations.
Buddy Hackett was a childhood friend and he once helped Katherine Hepburn cross a New York City street.
Summertime was a favorite subject where he reminisced about sleeping on a Brooklyn fire escape to escape the heat and humidity of his family’s apartment, playing stickball and stomp baseball with a “Spauldeen,” trips to Coney Island, and working as a soda jerk in his Uncle’s candy store.
He also wrote about life in Sun Lakes and how much he loves this community while often poking fun at the many foibles of growing older.
In addition to writing his bi-weekly columns, Marvin was also very involved in the Sun Lakes community.
He served as Vice-President of the Tennis Club, was an EPAP volunteer for many years and a member of the Yiddish Culture Club.
Marvin is a member of the Greatest Generation who grew up during the Great Depression and served in the U.S. Army during World War II for which he earned the Bronze Star.
After returning home he earned a degree in Business Administration with a minor in English, married and raised a family.
A Sun Lakes’ resident for over 30 years, Marvin shared a treasure trove of memories with us from his dynamic and compelling life and for that we say “thank you for the memories.”
