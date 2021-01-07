Roz Feldman, longtime resident of Sun Lakes, passed away suddenly last month in Orange County.
A founding member of the Friendship Club, Roz was its program director from 1997 to 2013.
She was personally responsible for bringing celebrities to the MCH stage, such as Debbie Reynolds, Lorna Luft, Charo, and many famous Broadway stars.
Roz and Burt, her husband of 70 years, came to Sun Lakes from Encino in the mid 90s, and enjoyed many clubs and activities before moving to Orange County in 2018 to be nearer to children and grandchildren.
She loved working with scores of performers, and was devoted and dedicated to the Club.
She called it her “baby,” until turning over her job to Susan Fitzpatrick in 2013. Roz will be dearly remembered by all Sun Lakers who knew her.
