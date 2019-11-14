Joan Lau hosted a luncheon at Johnny Russo’s on Sunday, Nov. 10 to thank the group of ladies who made the commitment to the hard work required to perform the Jasmine Dance during the recent production of the Sun Lakes Follies. The group of dancers dedicated many hours of extra rehearsal for their performance in The Follies after their performance with the International Dancers of Sun Lakes who held their show in May. Members of the Asian Dance Group attending the luncheon included Sussy Arzubiaga, Nora Huffman, Donna Kissling, Olga Marquette, Kathy Reynolds, Diane Rossovich, Penny Skog, Martie Steggell and Perla Williams.
Joan has been the dance coordinator for the Asian dances with the International Dancers of Sun Lakes’ (IDS) for the past eight years and since the Group was founded. She also held officer positions within the Group during that time. Joan plans to retire from IDS at the end of 2019 to be able to spend more time with her family and traveling with her husband, Roland. Because of her love of learning and teaching Asian dance, Joan will continue to teach a small group of dedicated dancers as her busy schedule permits. The name of her new dance group will be Golden Phoenix. Haiyan Jackson, a relatively new Sun Lakes resident, has taught Asian dances in the Bay area and has agreed to be a mentor for the newly formed group.
The afternoon luncheon at Russo’s was enjoyed by everyone in attendance and was an excellent way to celebrate a successful performance in the Sun Lakes Follies.
