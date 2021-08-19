Thank you Sun Lakes

Faith in Action volunteers Michael Owens, Gail Wright, Father Bill Dunn, Joanna Dinicola and Carol Allbaugh accepted school supply donations on August 4 and 5 for Banning School students.

 Anita Lawrence

Thanks to the generosity of many Sun Lakes residents the ‘Fill the Bus’ project co-sponsored by Faith in Action of the San Gorgonio Pass and Banning Partners for socially economically disadvantaged Banning school students was a resounding success.

Instead of filling a yellow school bus, the city of Banning sent the city’s antique Trolley Car to transport the school supplies donated by residents.

The Trolley was located in the Sun Lakes parking lot on Aug. 4 and 5 along with many Faith in Action volunteers who worked in the oppressive heat to accept the donated school supplies. On Aug. 5, the supplies were taken to the Banning Chamber of Commerce where Banning Partners distributed the supplies to the various Banning schools.

If you would like more information about Faith in Action or how you can become a volunteer, contact Carol Allbaugh at (951) 293-9603.

