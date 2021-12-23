Thank goodness for Bob Allbaugh

District 23 Delegate, Bob Allbaugh, was surprised by many of his District residents, Brenda Cochran and Channel 97 with a drive-by golf cart parade on Sunday afternoon, December 12. Cochran, a Sun Lakes resident, is the catalyst behind the new “Thank Goodness” Recognition Program that shines a light on selfless service by members of the Sun Lakes community and Allbaugh was the first person to be recognized for his service to Sun Lakes.
District residents began lining up at 12:30 and spoke with Cochran on camera before the drive-by on how much they have appreciated having Bob as their District Delegate. Shortly before 1:00 there was an anxious moment when Allbaugh was spotted driving away from his home. Kris Giffin, a parade participant, saved the surprise event by telling him to “turn around and go home.” At 1:00 the golf cart parade of excited participants drove to the Allbaugh home with balloons and thank you cards to present to their very surprised and still somewhat confused Delegate.
Allbaugh has been the District Delegate for District 23 for nine years and is stepping down to devote more time to helping his wife, Carol, with the Faith in Action Program she is involved with to assist low income families and the homeless in the San Gorgonio Pass. During his tenure as District Delegate, Bob has had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people in his District, has gotten to know many of them personally and has established friendships that he may not have had without the benefit of being their Delegate. Creating the monthly recycling program and establishing the List Serve program are two of the things he is most proud of. The recycling program allows the District to support local charities, the Banning Senior Center, the Holiday Wish Program and the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust. The List Serve Program has allowed him to get important/critical information to residents via email so they are kept well informed without waiting until the next monthly newsletter. Allbaugh has also enjoyed working with the District’s Social Committee on fun events for the residents of District 23.
Although he is stepping down, Bob will continue to help with the District’s monthly recycling program and the Fill the Cupboard Food Campaign for the Banning Senior Center.
Those helping to spread the word and assisting Cochran with the first “Thank Goodness” Recognition Award included Carol Munnelly, the Social Director for District 23, Jerry Munnelly, Pam London, Mary Brown, Lucille Anderson, Sheila Charboneau, Alice Sobel, Helen Scharf, Georgine Roadstrum, and Dee Flynn.
In addition to being a District Delegate, Bob is a member of the Executive Men’s Golf Club, the Men’s Golf Club and is the Tournament Director for the Saturday Morning Golf Group.
You can watch the full interview and the surprise golf cart parade for Allbaugh on Channel 97 and on Good Day Sun Lakes’ Facebook page. If you know of someone in the Sun Lakes community who is deserving of special recognition for their selfless service, contact Brenda Cochran at Thankgoodness4you@gmail.com.
