Six members of the Sun Lakes Tennis Club traveled to Orlando, Fla. in early February to represent Sun Lakes Country Club and the city of Banning in the U.S. Tennis Association’s Nationals Competition.
The 65+, 7.0 team (all players must be 65 or older and play at a level of 7.0) included Team Captain Bob Walter, Daryl Barton, Kelly Curtis, David Nethercott, Tom Whittington and Paul Yanez.
Competition was held at the 100-court USTA National Training Center from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9.
This was the first time in 16 years that members of the men’s tennis team has represented Sun Lakes at a national level.
There were 17 teams vying for the national title from across the United States as well as the Caribbean. With only the bare minimum number of players (six), the Sun Lakes team came within two tie breaks of going to the quarter-finals.
What an amazing accomplishment for the little team from Sun Lakes as they played teams with 12-14 players per team.
During the fierce tournament they played teams from Northern California, Texas, various southern States, the Caribbean and other states across the country. While they didn’t bring home the National Championship, they defeated the team from Northern California and are the California Champions. A number of the teams’ wives also traveled to Florida to cheer on their husbands during the three-day competition.
The team was proud to represent Sun Lakes Country Club, the city of Banning and Southern California in this national competition. Congratulations to all of the players and their wives for all of their accomplishments on a national stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.