Tennis Club holds annual Turkey Shoot

The Sun Lakes Tennis Club held their annual Turkey Shoot at the South Clubhouse Courts on Saturday morning, Nov.21. Turkeys, holiday pies, and cash prizes were up for grabs during the fun holiday competition.
All participants were required to wear masks and practice physical distancing with areas along the sidewalk next to Court 1 taped off for participants to wait before entering the court to try their luck at hitting one of the Thanksgiving targets.
Carl Miller donned the turkey costume this year as tennis players attempted to hit the moving target (Carl) to win a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.
Those winning turkeys included Lyn Ball, Carol Ellis, Lori Hazelton and Bob Walter.
If participants were successful in hitting cardboard turkey targets, they could also win pies or cash prizes.
Cranberry champagne and mimosas were available for $2 for the participants and spectators and expertly served by Lyn Ball and Theresa Van Haren.
The event was coordinated by Jim Ball and he was assisted by Michele Walter, Carl Miller, Steve Schwartz, Lyn Ball and Theresa Van Haren.
The incredibly beautiful weather added to the enjoyment of everyone who attended the event which is held annually just before Thanksgiving.
