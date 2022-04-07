Tennis Club celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Members of the Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance Company from Redlands performed for the Tennis Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on March 19.

 Anita Lawrence

The Tennis Club celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the North Clubhouse with a dinner and Irish festivities on March 19, 2022.

President Dave Huetten, welcomed everyone with an Irish blessing before club members and others from Sun Lakes enjoyed a traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage catered by Thomas Catering.

After dinner, Vice-President, Kim Jensen, involved everyone in a game of Irish trivia before the dancers from the Tir Ruaidh (‘teer-ROO-eh meaning “Red lands” in Irish Gaelic) Irish Dance Company from Redlands performed a number of Irish dances.

Director Roisin Ward brought 15 dancers, ranging in age from 4 ½ to 38 years old, to perform for the celebration.

Ward, stated that during the worst of the pandemic, dancers participated in on-line classes to continue their Irish dance lessons.

Four of the young ladies who performed several Irish step dance numbers will be heading to Germany the week after Easter to compete in the 2022 World Championships.

In addition to the dancing, Ward provided interesting information on the history of Irish dancing, as well as the types of shoes and costuming worn by the dancers.

At the conclusion of the very entertaining performances, a hat was passed for donations to help with the expenses of the dancers going to the dance competition in Germany.

It was an enjoyable evening and those assisting with the festivities included Lillie Lawaetz-Sims, Wendy Seirup, Kim Jensen, Peggy Huetten and David Nethercott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Wine Club holds inaugural event

Wine Club holds inaugural event

The Sun Lakes ballroom was filled with nearly 200 enthusiastic wine club members for an evening of wine and food pairings held on Sunday, March 27.

Save the date for Makua Hula’s upcoming show

Save the date for Makua Hula’s upcoming show

Save Sunday, May 22 for the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers’ upcoming production of “More Aloha from the Islands.” The dancers presented their first show in 2019 and this show, led by Director of Choreography, Perla Williams, will be their second which will feature both Hawaiian and Polynesian dances.

Be safe, not sorry

Be safe, not sorry

Community Awareness, a new group in Sun Lakes, presented its first program last week in the MCH ballroom.