Tee monuments get a makeover

They say that great minds think alike.
In May, the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club President, Marcy Tierney asked for volunteers to help repaint all of the stone monument markers at each of the tee boxes on the Championship course.
At about the same time, club members Joanne Dixon and Donna Schein were looking for a project and noticed the markers were looking worse for wear.
“We needed something to do as we had painted everything at our house,” said Dixon. “We had to wait until Al [Vallecorsa] came back to the Pro Shop after the shutdown to talk to him. Then Marcy presented the idea to our club, so we talked to her.”
The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club had repainted the monuments in 2009, but at that time enlisted 36 of their members: two for each hole.
As a result of everyone’s own “artistic vision”, the quality was a little inconsistent.
Therefore Dixon and Schein decided if just one group painted all of them, they could ensure their own quality control.
Once Vallecorsa went over the plan, approved the paint colors and paid for the supplies the gals got to work. They finished two markers a day, completing the whole job in just nine days. “The hardest part was getting up from the ground” Dixon joked. “It was not pretty and we made sure no one was around to see it.”
Overall it went pretty smoothly, although the ladies said they encountered a number of fire ants on the fourth hole, necessitating that they move to another until the maintenance crew could kill the nest.
Schein recalled, “the funniest part was people thinking we were lying down because we were hurt. They rushed up to help and were glad to see that all was ok. We got many thank you comments. It was fun to see all the people and talk to them. We also saw some pretty good tee shots.”
Thanks go to the SLWGC, to Al Vallecorsa and to Joanne Dixon and Donna Schein for a job so beautifully done.
