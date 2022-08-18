The Sun Lakes website (sunlakescc.com) contains everything you need to know about our community. It also explains the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan (EPAP) that was first conceived 28 years ago.

The plan pulls together hundreds of trained volunteers and resources available to help and protect residents in a catastrophe.

An executive team heads EPAP’s management team. Working with them are district delegates, alternates, EPAP coordinators, zone captains and medical rescue teams.

In addition to the district teams, eight management units operate during a drill or actual catastrophe: public information, communications, medical, EPAP patrol, information management, coordination, animal rescue group, and RV group. The function of each is explained on the website.

The executive team rotates constant possession of a special cell phone, (951) 524-3126. The team member who has the phone at the time of an incident is in charge of activating the plan and coordinating activities inside and outside of Sun Lakes. When EPAP is activated, the incident commander will normally be an executive team member.

The Incident Command System was created by FEMA after Sept. 11. This system is in place across the country in all public emergency response organizations. Our EPAP organization uses many elements of this system.

For more information regarding preparedness, click on the “About EPAP” link on the Sun Lakes website, sunlakescc.com. There you'll find minutes of the meetings, past agendas, the Homeowner’s Manual, training materials and any new, updated information.

Although no one can predict the occurrence of a catastrophic event, EPAP is our best insurance against a devastating disaster.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 3

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 3

The following is the final part in James Bailey’s three-part column chronicling historic milestones in the conquest of the Atlantic Ocean. One milestone was selected for each month of the year.

A cappella concert coming Aug. 21

A cappella concert coming Aug. 21

The Inland Sound Chorus and the Inland Empire Chorus, two local a cappella harmony groups, will present a concert of familiar songs in the Sun Lakes ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Since 2012, the chorale has sponsored this exceptional summer afternoon musical presentation.

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 2

Conquest of the Atlantic Ocean - Part 2

About 70 years ago, during the “golden era” of science fiction, an obscure author wrote of the invention of a “time viewing machine.” With this machine, the operator could set both the geographic coordinates and the specific date to observe an event in the past. In the book, the first trial …

Chorale plans picnic and sing-a-long

Chorale plans picnic and sing-a-long

The Chorale of Sun Lakes is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident. Past, present and prospective members are invited to join the chorale on Aug. 13 for its picnic from noon to 4 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. It will be a potluck, and the chorale will provide fried chicken.

Sun Lakes Hikers Group is established

Sun Lakes Hikers Group is established

A dozen enthusiastic Sun Lakers met on the Veranda this month to start a hiking group, and Don Day, Darrel Kuhse, Ajit Desai and Kelly Curtis are already planning several hikes in the next few weeks.