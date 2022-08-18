The Sun Lakes website (sunlakescc.com) contains everything you need to know about our community. It also explains the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan (EPAP) that was first conceived 28 years ago.
The plan pulls together hundreds of trained volunteers and resources available to help and protect residents in a catastrophe.
An executive team heads EPAP’s management team. Working with them are district delegates, alternates, EPAP coordinators, zone captains and medical rescue teams.
In addition to the district teams, eight management units operate during a drill or actual catastrophe: public information, communications, medical, EPAP patrol, information management, coordination, animal rescue group, and RV group. The function of each is explained on the website.
The executive team rotates constant possession of a special cell phone, (951) 524-3126. The team member who has the phone at the time of an incident is in charge of activating the plan and coordinating activities inside and outside of Sun Lakes. When EPAP is activated, the incident commander will normally be an executive team member.
The Incident Command System was created by FEMA after Sept. 11. This system is in place across the country in all public emergency response organizations. Our EPAP organization uses many elements of this system.
For more information regarding preparedness, click on the “About EPAP” link on the Sun Lakes website, sunlakescc.com. There you'll find minutes of the meetings, past agendas, the Homeowner’s Manual, training materials and any new, updated information.
Although no one can predict the occurrence of a catastrophic event, EPAP is our best insurance against a devastating disaster.
