Tea Ladies Strike Again

Sandy Alexanian loves arranging events. Earlier this year, she approached the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board about doing an English afternoon tea party as an extension of Charity Week.
“I wasn't aware that anything like this had been done before and I was confident that the ladies of Sun Lakes would enjoy it”, she said.
She also thought it would be a great experience for those who were no longer as physically active and couldn't participate in many of the regular events during Charity Week. Enlisting the help of two of her Brit friends, Carole Russell and Anne Wood, Alexanian soon had the authenticity she was after.
Beverly Simmons joined the committee along with Suellen Jackson and they put together an amazing afternoon.
There were 72 ladies in attendance at that party last February, making it a huge success, and quite possibly an annual event. Alexanian then approached Carole Russell and Beverly Simmons again, asking them to work with her on a private tea party for eight to be auctioned off at the Charity Week Fashion Show in June.
“We donated our time and talent plus paid for all the ingredients to put this on”, said Simmons. “That was our contribution as we wanted all of the money bid for this to go to Charity Week.”
The tea party went at auction to a very generous group of ladies that wish to remain anonymous in their donation.
The private tea was held last month at the home of Carole Russell who, with her amazing culinary talent, designed a delicious menu of tea sandwiches that included smoked salmon, rosemary chicken, and of course – cream cheese with cucumber.
Russell also made Scotch eggs, sausage rolls and bacon/mushroom mini quiches.
For dessert, the ladies were served an assortment of raspberry cream tarts, lemon cupcakes, chocolate caramel bars and scones with clotted cream. Everything, with the exception of the clotted cream was made from scratch, and served with a variety of teas brewed on the spot with the help of Carole’s husband John. Champagne was also available.
The tables were set with lovely English tea pots, cake stands, creamers and sugar bowls, much of it on loan from Carole’s sister Laurie, and the tea-goers showed up with their hats and fascinators; adding to the festivity of the day.
The “Tea Ladies” are already busy planning a follow-up to last year’s big event which they hope to have in February of 2020. And because it was such a success, they will definitely offer it up as an auction item for next year’s Fashion Show as well.
Cheers ladies!
