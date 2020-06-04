As I was scrolling through my Facebook feed last week I came across a post from the news show, CBS Sunday Morning. Steve Hartman, a CBS correspondent, and Jari Villanueva, a retired Air Force bugler joined forces to ask buglers and trumpet players to stand on their front porches across America on Memorial Day and play “Taps.”
According to NPR, The languid, melancholy sound of a bugle call is a fixture at military funerals. But it wasn’t always that way. The song “Taps” used to signal ‘lights out’ for soldiers to go to sleep.
Moreover, since this Memorial Day was going to be different this year with no scheduled parades or events to honor the fallen, I put out a post on the Sun Lakers Facebook page asking if anyone in Sun Lakes planned to participate.
We have so many talented people living here, I figured there had to be at least one, but there were four individuals who played “Taps” at the appointed hour to honor the men and women of our military.
Rich Morales, the District Delegate from District 7, played his trumpet from the south end of the driving range on the Championship Golf Course.
Numerous people turned out in their golf carts to watch as Rich played the distinctive 24 notes recognized as the final call of the evening in the U.S. military.
Drew Lowery, a relatively new Sun Lakes resident, played his French horn in front of his house on Hilton Head Drive for his appreciative neighbors.
Fran Rayner also joined in the tribute by playing her recorder on the front patio of her home on Rio Bravo Drive and Judy Kieckhaefer played her Native American flute in the backyard of her home on the North Side of Sun Lakes.
George Meldrum participated by playing a recording of “Taps” in his backyard located on the 4th hole of the Championship course.
While we all pray that we can hold the traditional Memorial Day ceremonies in 2021, I hope our community will continue to participate in “Taps” Across America and make it a yearly Sun Lakes event with even more participants next year.
