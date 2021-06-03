The Sun Lakes Chapter of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) held their annual awards ceremony to recognize and honor their 2020 Royalty and Division Winners on Thursday, May 27 at the South Clubhouse.

The clubhouse was buzzing with excitement as 36 members and their guests came to celebrate and party. Rosalee Strong, the founder of the Sun Lakes Chapter, welcomed everyone to the 10 a.m. event.The room was decorated in bright spring colors and each table held an array of congratulatory balloons. Two red royalty chairs located at the front of the room were draped with queen sashes and crowns awaiting the announcement of this year’s weight loss winners. TOPS members receiving awards and honored during the ceremony included:

Division Winners

Darleen Moxon, First Place, Division 4 – 23.0 pound weight loss

Cora Lynn Bernier, First Place, Division 3 – 17.4 pound weight loss

Queen runner-up Bea DiMatteo — 17 pound weight loss

2021 TOPS Queen Marla Henrich — 35.25 pound weight loss

After the announcement of this year’s royalty, Bea DiMatteo and Marla Henrich shared their success stories with the assembled group. All of the winners received beautiful bouquets of flowers from the chapter. Strong received the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 10 Year Longevity Award from TOPS Club Inc., based in Milwaukee, Wis. Strong has been a KOPS member for over 11 years and is the founder of the Sun Lakes TOPS Chapter.In addition to the fun and camaraderie shared by the group, there was a surprise drawing and lots of TOPS item giveaways. Following the ceremony, members and their guests enjoyed a delicious luncheon catered by Johnny and Jane Russo’s Italian Restaurant.

Members who helped make the celebration a success by decorating, taking photos and cleaning up at the end of the event included Donna Leone, Darleen Moxon, Bea Dimatteo, Peggy Andrews, Linda Callahan, Ann Oliver and Rosalee Strong. It was a wonderful time visiting, laughing, and being able to come back together again after so many months spent at home during the pandemic. TOPS meets on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. in the South Clubhouse. For more information call Rosalee Strong at 855-2836.

