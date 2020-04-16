Prologue
Of course, Hollywood is much more than a place or even an industry for make-believe.
It was that even before some enterprising real estate developer named that particular portion of Los Angeles “Hollywoodland” in the early 1920s.
It was a place one could dream about arriving there and then making both fame and fortune.
Many came and some did achieve both.
A fortunate few of these talented people became highly successful stars, directors and producers.
Unfortunately for some, their lives were cut very short.
Many succumbed to “suicides” — but were these deaths actually murders?
September 1932:
Paul Bern
This first notable “suicide” wasn’t just the victim himself, even though Paul Bern was a fairly well know director, screenwriter and producer for MGM, it was his wife.
Bern was married to the original “Blonde Bombshell,” Jean Harlow.
And any scandal involving Miss Harlow had to be squashed quickly.
So Bern had to have died by his own hand, but did he?
Paul Levy was born near Hamburg, Germany in December 1889.
His family immigrated to New York when Paul was nine.
By 1920, the young aspiring actor was studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
While there he changed his surname to Bern.
But acting wasn’t really where he excelled, it was in all aspects of theatre production.
Migrating to Hollywood, Bern rose from film editing by first becoming a first-rate screenwriter, then by successfully directing and producing.
The last film he produced would go on to win “best picture” for 1932.
Unfortunately, Bern did not live to collect the Oscar.
Bern and Harlow had been married a short two months when he was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on Sept. 5, 1932.
The death at their Beverly Hills estate was quickly ruled a suicide and
the case was closed.
A short “suicide note’ was found by the body but there was, and is, considerable doubt that Paul Bern actually wrote it.
And, somehow, studio personnel were present on the scene before the LAPD arrived.
The biggest question that still remains is why Bern would have shot himself.
He had a very successful career and was married to the most popular actress of her time.
To top it off, they lived in what today would be called a “McMansion,” decades before that term existed.
Studies long after the fact mostly concluded that his jilted common-law wife, Dorothy Millette, who had been left back in New York, killed Bern.
Millete then committed suicide by leaping from a river steamer near Stockton a few days later.
December 1935:
Thelma Todd
Another “suicide” was recorded on Dec. 16, 1935.
This time it was an actress herself who was the victim.
Thelma Todd has later been compared to Madonna although her career was even more successful.
In fact, Ms. Todd, nicknamed “The Hot Toddy” was not only a former beauty queen, an actress that won awards in both comedies and dramas, but she was also a very successful businesswoman.
Her only failing was her personal life as she seemed only to become involved with men that were either violent or unfaithful or both.
After winning the title of Miss Ohio in 1925, Todd decided against her original idea of becoming a teacher and, instead, traveled to Hollywood to try her luck as an actress.
Her parents may have urged her to take this route.
In any event, by 1935, she had both a successful film career and was the proud owner of Thelma Todd’s Sidewalk Café in Pacific Palisades.
The café was a favorite both of the Hollywoodcelebrities as well as the more knowledgeable tourists.
On the morning of Dec. 16, Thelma Todd was found dead behind the wheel of her open Packard convertible in the garage owned by Jewel Carmen, former wife of Todd’s lover and sometimes business partner, Roland West.
The structure was located about a block up the hill from the top of Todd’s café.
She definitely died from carbon monoxide poisoning from the Packard’s engine, as the ignition was found on with the gas tank empty.
The autopsy definitely showed the effects of the poison gas.
However, three discoveries bring a verdict of suicide into question.
First her body had both a cut lip and two broken ribs.
Also, although a rocky path led up from the restaurant, Todd’s high heeled dress shoes showed very little wear — nothing like what they should have had she walked in them up to the garage where her body was found.
A grand jury was convened that determined that there was no clear evidence of murder after four weeks of testimony.
Although the LAPD’s Homicide Bureau quickly closed the case as they did with Paul Bern, with a finding of “accidental with possible suicide tendencies,” the question of her very possible murder has persisted over the intervening eighty-five years.
No reason for her suicide has ever been put forward nor was any farewell note found.
There was a long list of possible killers.
• Paul DiCicco, the victim’s ex-husband, an “agent,” very involved with individuals known to be active in Los Angeles’s organized crime.
Todd had divorced DiCicco in 1934 after he had severely beaten her several times.
He felt he had been humiliated and could easily have been seeking revenge.
• Roland West, a failed director that was Todd’s partner, along with his wife, Carmen, in the café.
In fact, all three lived in a duplex above the restaurant. West supposedly bitterly resented Thelma’s many affairs.
• Jewel Carmen, West’s wife and the owner of the garage where Todd’s death occurred, had verbally threatened Todd when the café began to lose money. Carmen claimed that Todd was squandering all her money.
• Charles “Lucky” Luciano, a vicious gangster who had moved west to establish a Mafia beachhead in Los Angeles. Luciano was often violent toward Todd and was particularly angry with her over her refusal to allow him to operate an illegal gambling casino in the unused third floor of the café.
• Alice Todd, Thelma’s mother who had shortly before her daughter’sdeath announced her plans to build a huge mansion. Did she plan to use her daughter’s estate, as Alice had no other known source of the money necessary?
Evidently, all these individuals had an opportunity to commit the murder, if, indeed, one took place.
Most investigators over the years have concluded that Todd was murdered and that Luciano was the most likely killer.
June 1959:
George Reeves
George Reeves, born George Keefer Brewer in January 1914, would have been known only as a fairly successful supporting actor in postwar Hollywood were it not for TV.
Reeves appeared in two films awarded “Best Picture” — “Gone With the Wind” and “From Here to Eternity” — both as minor characters.
He is little remembered for these roles but as early TV’s Superman, he can still be found on some nostalgia cable channels.
But his salary as the caped superhero was meager compared to other film stars of the era so after some fits and starts, Reeves wanted to play other roles.
He even wrote his own screenplays for several productions that were never completed.
So, at age 45 in mid-1959, George Reeves was ready to play Superman once again starting that Fall.
Of course that show never aired as the actor was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in the upstairs bedroom of his home in Benedict Canyon on June 16, 1959.
Reeves had been drinking with friends and his then fiancée, Lenore Lemmon, throughout the evening. George had a last drink with his friends about midnight and went upstairs to go to bed. The guests were still at the house when they all heard a single gunshot from above. One of the guests, William Bliss, rushed upstairs and found the actor sprawled nude on his bed with his feet on the floor and a .30 caliber German Luger laying nearby.
For some reason, perhaps because of all the drinking, the LAPD wasn’t contacted for about an hour.
The police did arrive promptly after the call but they found it very difficult to get a coherent story from any of the still drunken houseguests. Some of their stories were in direct conflict with statements made by the other witnesses.
But the official LAPD conclusion was that Reeves did, in fact, fatally shoot himself.
As with Paul Bern and Thelma Todd, was that conclusion valid?
The Luger was too “oily” to hold fingerprints per the police lab and other evidence could be interpreted to indicate that the pistol was either fired from several inches away or at very close range — no one can be sure.
And as with Thelma Todd, no suicide note was found.
Although not his first choice, returning as Superman at a great increase in salary certainly reduced Reeves’ money concerns, and his marital outlook was also very good.
Why, then would he have shot himself? Was there another reason?
Along with the official verdict of suicide, investigators over the intervening years, such as Milo Speriglio, a private detective who had been promptly hired just after the death by Reeves’ mother, Helen Bessolo, concluded that there were two other possible scenarios leading to Reeves’ demise.
First, by some accounts of the evening by the other houseguests, Lenore Lemmon was upstairs with George when the fatal shot was fired.
Was she somehow involved by, perhaps, kidding around with the pistol and it discharged?
The more likely scenario, often fictionalized in books and movies since the event, is that an associate (never identified) of Eddie Mannix, a local gangster who was the husband of Toni Mannix, murdered George Reeves.
Reeves and Toni had had a ten-year affair that had only recently ended when he became engaged to Lemmon. This theory ends with Toni Mannix becoming enraged and begging her husband to have the actor killed.
This last theory has, at least, some credence as one witness claimed years after Toni Mannix’ death in 1983, he had heard her confess to a Catholic priest that she was responsible for having Reeves killed.
But others dispute that claim and point out that she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease late in life so anything Mannix had said (or didn’t say) could be disregarded.
So, after more than sixty years, the death of Superman remains a mystery.
