In these difficult economic times it is important to take advantage of opportunities to supplement our food budgets.
H.E.L.P. INC., is the distributor of USDA food in the San Gorgonio Pass area and would like to remind you that any single member household with a monthly income below $2,450 ($29,986 annually) or a two person household below $3,375 ($40,514 annually) is now eligible, at no cost, to receive a monthly food supplement.
For more information regarding this program, please contact Janis Sheek at (951) 922-2305 (H.E.L.P.) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
You may also contact Sheek at her home number, (951) 381-1790.
All telephone calls are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.