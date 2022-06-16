Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament

Sun Lakes “An International Affair” Charity Week was capped off by the “Sunday on the Green” five-person scramble golf tournament. The format was a step-aside; meaning that if a players shot was chosen anywhere from tee to green, that player could not hit the next shot. Once at the green, all players could putt.

The par three holes featured some great prizes for anyone lucky enough to get a hole in one. They included a Yeti Cooler, 10 dozen golf balls and a Toyota Camry SE Nightshade courtesy of Toyota of Redlands.

Unfortunately no one claimed any of them, but there were also closest to the pin prizes for men and women on hole eight.

Everyone received a sleeve of golf balls at check in. Breakfast was a delicious egg burrito, and water or coffee. There were also adult beverages at the crossroads for a donation, and golfers received lunch afterward.

Congratulations to all of the winners. The lowest gross score was 17 under par and the prize went to: Tom Hare, Bill Nevins, Brian Carson and Luis Llamas.

Closest to the pin winners were: Gary Little at 1 foot, 6 inches and Dokcha Hong at 7 feet, 11 inches.

Event co-chairs Randy Robbins and Sharon Kealy along with the Sun Lakes Golf staff and all of the volunteers did an excellent job of organizing the event:

A big “thank you” to First Service Residential for sponsoring the tournament.

