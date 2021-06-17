Sun Lakes “Island Dreams” Charity Week was capped off by the Sunday at the Beach five-person scramble golf tournament.
The format was a step-aside; meaning that if a players shot was chosen anywhere from tee to green, that player could not hit the next shot.
Once at the green, all players could putt.
The format, along with a bogey maximum scoring rule helped speed up the game and the field finished in about four and a half hours.
The par three holes featured some great prizes for anyone lucky enough to get a hole in one.
They included a brand new custom golf cart donated by Carlos Carts, and a Lexus from Shottenkirk Desert Lexus in Cathedral City, courtesy of Robert Pippo.
Unfortunately no one claimed either, but there were also closest to the pin prizes at those locations as well as a circle hole on number 17 which paid out several skilled and lucky golfers.
Everyone received a tee prize, which included a sleeve of golf balls and a deluxe insulated thermos at check in.
Breakfast was a delicious egg burrito, a Danish and water or coffee. There were adult beverages at the crossroads for a donation, and golfers received lunch afterward during the award ceremony.
Congratulations to all of the winners. Here are the people who took first place:
Ladies Division
1st Gross: Donna Schein, Joanne Dixon, Cristina Glinoga, Sharon Williams, Mitzi Tanaguchi
1st Net: Kari Steinwart, Sherry Little, Diane Spence, Pam Cinque, Krista DeWitt
Men's & Mixed Division
1st Gross: Ron Smith, Steve Dolphin, Bob Blair, Scott Blair, Randy Haydis
1st Net: Mike Long, Ray Vanyo, Rick Dalton, Mike Callahan, Jerry Dufour
Closest to the pin winners were:
Hole 5: Ed Morrison at 5 ft. 10 in.
Hole 8: Mark Mancha at 1 ft. 6-1/2 in.
Hole 13: Chris Garcia at 7 ft. 6 in.
Hole 17 Circle Hole: David Machado, Dennis Stancik, Travis Berry, George Abreau, George Theil and Don Ranney who all landed their tee shot within the circle.
Event Chair George Moyer along with the Sun Lakes Golf staff and all of the volunteers did an excellent job of organizing the event: Sandy Moyer, Marcie Tierney, Jean Robison, Dianne Walters, Pam Glatt, Elaine Abrams, Dalene Tappata, Evon Montague, Marilyn Knowles, Gail Miller, Linda Otten, Maureen Condon, Woody Catalano, Debbie Robbins, Pat Costantino and Nancy Murray.
A big thank you to the sponsors: Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Artistic Maintenance, Pardee Homes, Fair Price Carpets, Little Insurance, Waste Management, and Arrowhead Nestles Water.
