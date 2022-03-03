The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is hosting “Sunday at Augusta”, a showing of the 2022 Masters Golf Tournament on the big screen in the main clubhouse ballroom. This inaugural event is sponsored by The Cart Guy of Banning and all proceeds will go to local nonprofit organizations in the Pass Area through Charitable Trust Grants.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 10 from noon to 5 p.m. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., so put on your plaid pants and argyle sweater vest and join your neighbors, friends and family for a fun afternoon of golf.

Tickets will be sold only on Thursday, March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. Each ticket will include one appetizer platter and one door prize chance for $25, and drinks will be available for purchase from the lounge. There will also be a reverse raffle for a $10,000 valued golf cart (only 100 tickets will be sold for this). Reverse raffle tickets are $150 each.

For questions or more information call Debbie Robbins at (909) 685-1566.

That’s Entertainment 2022

That’s Entertainment 2022

After months of rehearsals, many of which began last year, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented this year’s “That’s Entertainment – A Speakeasy – the First Hundred Years” on February 24 – 27. Directed by Ken Clark and Co-Directed by Martie Steggell the fast paced show written by Clar…

Art League holds February meeting

Art League holds February meeting

The Sun Lakes Art League held their February General Meeting on Sunday, February 13. President Sharon Salcido welcomed everyone and spoke about the many exciting events that are planned for the coming year.

Pass Action Group update

Pass Action Group update

On Sunday, Feb. 20 the Pass Action Group held an informational meeting in the Sun Lakes ballroom to update interested residents on the status of the proposed Banning Point project.

Stardust Dancers Donate to Rehabilitation Program

Stardust Dancers Donate to Rehabilitation Program

The Banning Set Free Church on Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. All of the profits from the sale of tickets and donations from the Stardust Dancers’ recent show on February 5, “Remembering the 50’s & 60’s”, were donated to assist with the Rehabilitation Progr…

ICC Celebrates Love at February Event

ICC Celebrates Love at February Event

Love was in the air when ICC held their Valentine’s dinner and dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on February 10. Red was definitely the color of choice for the evening which has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day and communicates feelings of passion and desire.