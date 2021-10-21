Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club crowns new champ

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club handed out prizes for their 2021 Club Championship Tournament at their monthly meeting on Oct. 7 at the South Clubhouse.
Celebrating with tacos, margaritas and a champagne toast to the new Champ, top gross and net players in each flight were awarded.
The Tournament was held Sept. 9, 16 and 23 and ended in a tight contest between Nancy Boyle and reigning Club Champion, Carol Feng on the final few holes.
Boyle won out in the end, claiming victory by one stroke.
Congratulations to the 2021 Champion and to all who played in the tournament.
The club wishes to acknowledge the hard work and assistance of the golf maintenance staff, the pro shop, and especially Woody Catalano, who donated his time and talent all three days to officiate the tournament.
Thanks also to the members of the Tournament Committee who assisted before, during and after the rounds each day.
Championship Flight — Low Gross, Nancy Boyle; 2nd Low Gross, Carol Feng.
A Flight — Low Gross, Sandy Cooper; Low Net, Sony Jackson.
B Flight — Low Gross, Kay Dunne; Low Net, Diane Vecchione.
C Flight — Low Gross, Nancy Murray; Low Net, Russie Friese.
D Flight — Low Gross, Sue Merrill; Low Net, Marilyn Knowles.
