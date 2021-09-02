The Women 4 Hope board of directors and volunteers will hold its seventeenth annual golf tournament on Sept. 27, 2021.
Kay Rawle, the new president of the charitable organization says, “Carol (Newkirk) has put her faith in my leadership, and I have faith in our great committee.
We are looking forward to another great tournament and celebration. We are happy this year to be back to our traditional tournament with a full field of players and our usual enjoyable awards luncheon.”
The tournament is open to all Sun Lakes women golfers and women golfer guests.
Women golfers have come from many places and as far away as the desert to participate. It is a scramble golf tournament and is held on the Executive golf course at Sun Lakes.
A luncheon with awards and live and silent auctions will follow the tournament.
Women 4 Hope is inviting individuals and businesses to be sponsors of this event. Sponsors of tee signs are recognized on each hole during the tournament.
Proceeds of the tournament support the Soroptimist House of Hope, Mt. San Jacinto College Lady Eagles golf team, and Banning High School Broncos Girls golf team.
The board of Women 4 Hope are grateful to the community for continuing for its support in during the Pandemic in 2020.
The funds were limited because of circumstances but the generosity of many allowed some benefit to the chosen programs.
The current board of directors include Rawle, Diane Spence, Soni Jackson, Bea Mercaddo, Evon Montague, Judy Jones and Karen Daniels
The tournament this year will be its first under new leadership, as Carol Newkirk, the leader who introduced the first tournament in 2004 through the Ladies Executive Golf Club (LEG’s) has retired from that position. Newkirk says, “It has been such a pleasure working with this tournament and dedicated volunteers and helping it grow into a stand-alone non-profit corporation and expand its reach out into the community to serve more women and girls.”
The Women 4 Hope began as a project of LEG’s to provide a service for women in the community. This writer and the late Doris Harrison did the research and LEG’s agreed to have the Soroptimist House of Hope as its initial charity.
After a few years the program expanded to raise and distribute funds to the two additional programs.
The Women 4 Hope incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 2013.
Over $150,000 has been raised since the golf tournaments was introduced through LEG’s.
For more information about participating in this year’s tournament and/or being a sponsor Call Kay Rawle at (951) 750-2989 or email her at jrawle@dc.rr.com
