The Sun Lakes Women 4 Hope is proud and pleased to announce its sixteenth annual Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament.
This fund raises funds to support programs for the women and girls’ programs including Soroptimist House of Hope Transitional Home; the Lady Eagles Golf Team at Mt. San Jacinto Community College; and the girls golf program at Banning High School.
According to the board of directors of Women 4 Hope, at this with everyone experiencing the stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was very important to continue the work of the charity.
Not only does it allow for some support for the women and girls programs it also provides an opportunity for a limited, sense of normalcy through a shared sports activity.
There had been a fear that it may be difficult to get women to register to play this year because of health concerns and restrictions.
This has only meant that the reduced numbers participants allowed due to social distancing has filled very quickly.
The board goes on to share that it is amazing how much financial support they have received from the Pass Area community and Clubs and individuals in Sun Lakes in a short period of time.
This means that, though the distribution to the recipients will not match prior years, there will still be a distribution.
This fund has raised over $100,000 since it held its first tournament in 2004. For the first few years the funds were designated to the Soroptimist House of Hope for women in recovery.
This was the chosen charity of the Ladies Executive Golfers (LEGS) at Sun Lakes Country Club.
When the program expanded to a broader focus on women and girls, support and funds expanded with it.
This year will not match recent years in fundraising, but it will help maintain a presence and assure that the important work of Women 4 Hope will maintain it momentum and continue to serve women and girls in the San Gorgonio Pass Area.
The Tournament will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 on the Executive Course of Sun Lakes Country Club.
Anyone interested in donating to help support the women and girls in Women 4 Hope’s three selected groups may call Karen Daniels at (951) 769-6950.
Women 4 Hope is a tax-exempt non-profit organization and contributions are tax deductible by IRS.
