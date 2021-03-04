On March 1 and 2, Riverside County and Sun Lakes partnered to bring residents the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than twenty county agents were onsite to staff check-in tables or administer the allotted doses to anyone age 65 or better.
A link was established to make appointments for each day.
This information was provided at the Master Board meeting, via e-blast, Good Day Sun Lakes and through District Delegates.
Once individuals registered, instructions were given to bring a copy of their confirmation and a photo ID to the lobby of the Main Clubhouse for check-in.
The county also requested that Sun Lakes reach out to other communities in the area to ensure the trip would be worth their time.
HOA President Sandy Moyer indicated that on the second day of registration they reached out to Four Seasons and provided them with access to the links.
Those entering Sun Lakes were required to show their confirmation and ID at the gate as well.
The inoculations were for the first dose only of the Pfizer vaccine.
The county stated that they will schedule second doses for within 21 to 28 days for those recipients and return to administer them.
Riverside reps also indicated that if there was a greater demand, they could schedule additional days for first doses.
The setup was very organized and efficient; the staff friendly and helpful. A short line for people arriving the requisite five minutes before their appointment formed just outside the ballroom doors. Everyone wore a mask and maintained their six foot social distance as marked on the floor.
The wait was minimal, and according to a representative, there were 357 doses brought on the first day alone.
Once inside, residents stopped at the check-in table before being directed to one of four vaccination stations. After receiving their shot, they were directed to an area near the stage to sit for 15 minutes under observation to ensure there were no adverse reactions to the injection.
Just in case, there was a team of paramedics on the premises standing by. Patients were instructed to exit only through the Bus Room upon completion of the entire process.
Thank you to Carolyn Burton of Sun Lakes Realty, Sun Lakes Master Board, District Delegates, the county of Riverside and all those involved with ensuring that Sun Lakers would have access to vaccinations.
It may be the first step in getting facilities open safely in the near future.
