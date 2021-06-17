The Summer Olympics are coming to Sun Lakes.
While the eyes of the world will be on Tokyo, Japan this summer for the official games, Sun Lakes will be hosting their own Summer Olympic Games from July 23 through August 6.
All Sun Lakes clubs are invited to participate
The activities and competitions will be coordinated through our own Sun Lakes Clubs and you don’t have to be a sports club to participate.
Golf, bocce, tennis, Pickleball, POP Tennis, Ping Pong and billiards as well as the Garden Club, Happy Cookers, Art League, dance organizations, card clubs and fiber arts clubs are invited to participate.
All events will be related to the activities of our existing clubs. In addition, other competitive events coordinated by the Recreation Department will include swimming, a relay race and corn hole toss.
Each club or organization, with assistance from the Recreation Department, will conduct their own activities/events and determine who will receive Gold, Silver and Bronze Olympic Medals. Club participation is completely voluntary and there is no cost to participate.
The deadline for clubs to participate is July 9.
Sun Lakes Clubs/Groups Contact Bob Walter at (909) 855-1048 or Randy Robbins at (909) 499-3570.
For Non-Club Events (Swimming, Relay Race, Corn Hole Toss) Contact Elise Campbell at (951) 769-6651.
After a year of little to no activity, residents have the opportunity to win a medal which may encourage more to become more active and participate in our Sun Lakes Clubs.
Medals for the club competitions will be provided by the Recreation Department.
A Medal Ceremony will be held on August 7 at 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, contact Bob Walter at (909) 855-1048 or at crystalwater@dc.rr.com .
