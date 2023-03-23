Are you new to Sun Lakes and the city of Banning? Or, have you been a Banning resident for a while and have wondered where you can shop locally to obtain a service or purchase a product you need? Well, wonder no more.

The Sun Lakes Community Awareness Program and Sun Lakes Country Club in conjunction with the Banning Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Business Expo to showcase businesses in the city of Banning on Tuesday, April 4, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

The expo will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and many local businesses will be present to showcase their services and products to provide you with the information you need.

Some of the businesses that will be present include: Hair Pros, Jada’s Ice Cream, Megan Ashley’s Beauty Bar, State Farm Insurance, Route 66, E & E Tires, J. K. Hair, Flow Pro Plumbing, Fox Cineplex and Finesse Lounge.

There will be door prizes and light refreshments and we look forward to you joining us on Tuesday, April 4.

Sun Lakes HOA board candidates

Charity Week 2023 planning is underway

Sun Lakes Art League Art Walk

