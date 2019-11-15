Sun Lakes tennis team going to nationals

Sun Lakes Men’s USTA Tennis Team are headed to Nationals

Members of the Sun Lakes Men’s USTA Tennis Team are headed for Nationals Competition in Orlando, Florida in February 2020. Team members include Daryl Barton, David Nethercott, Steve Rostoker, Captain Bob Walter, Tom Whittington and Kelly Curtis (not pictured Paul Yanez).

 Anita Lawrence

Competition will begin on Feb. 7 and continue through Feb. 11.

Seventeen teams from across the United States and U.S. Territories will compete in the National Tournament.

The 65+, 7.0 team (all players must be 65 or older and play at a level of 7.0) upset many favored teams at the Southern California Sectionals held on October 26 and 27 at the Claremont Tennis Club.

The Sun Lakes team defeated stronger teams from Beach Cities, Ventura and Los Angeles with only seven players while other teams fielded up to 14 competitors.

In very exciting and hard-fought matches, the Sun Lakes team came from behind and won all four of their tie breakers.

For the past several years, the Sun Lakes team has been very successful in league play, but has never advanced beyond the State Sectionals.

This is the first time in over 16 years that a Sun Lakes team has qualified for the Nationals.

Congratulations to all the players and we wish them the best of luck in Nationals play in February.

