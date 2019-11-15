Sun Lakes tennis team going to nationals

The Sun Lakes Men’s USTA Team Captain Bob Walter along with team members Daryl Barton, Kelly Curtis, David Nethercott, Steve Rostoker, Tom Whittington and Paul Yanez are headed to the USTA Nationals on February 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Competition will begin on Feb. 7 and continue through Feb. 11.
Seventeen teams from across the United States and U.S. Territories will compete in the National Tournament.
The 65+, 7.0 team (all players must be 65 or older and play at a level of 7.0) upset many favored teams at the Southern California Sectionals held on October 26 and 27 at the Claremont Tennis Club.
The Sun Lakes team defeated stronger teams from Beach Cities, Ventura and Los Angeles with only seven players while other teams fielded up to 14 competitors.
In very exciting and hard-fought matches, the Sun Lakes team came from behind and won all four of their tie breakers.
For the past several years, the Sun Lakes team has been very successful in league play, but has never advanced beyond the State Sectionals.
This is the first time in over 16 years that a Sun Lakes team has qualified for the Nationals.
Congratulations to all the players and we wish them the best of luck in Nationals play in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.