Sometimes one little action can set into motion an entire movement.
When Suellen Jackson got a call from her niece in San Jacinto in March, asking if she could sew some masks for a neighbor who was a nurse at a hospital in Riverside, she had no idea it would lead to making over 600 more.
“She sent me a link for a pattern and I made 25 for her,” Jackson explained. “Then I made some for my family and it snowballed from there.”
Initially she used fabric remnants from projects she had done over the years. She also received fabric donations from friends and neighbors.
For the nose piece, she had a spool of wire that she cut and shaped, and she had a little bit of elastic. She got some materials from Amazon.com and ultimately began sharing resources with other local mask makers when supplies were difficult to find.
“At first I made the rectangle surgical style masks. I was a quilter and have a rotary cutter and mat, so I could cut stacks of fabric at a time. This was great when I was just trying to mass produce them and get them to people.”
Her mask styles have evolved over the last few months.
Initially they were double layered, then she made some with an opening to insert a coffee filter, and now they are more cone-shaped at the nose.
“My neighbor Mable gave me a pattern for the masks I make now. They have to be hand cut and use a bit more fabric, but are more stylish and easier to breathe in.”
Jackson’s talent definitely runs in the family. She has been sewing since she was a child.
Her mother and both of her grandmothers loved to sew as well.
Her dad's mother and grandmother were both professional seamstresses.
“I remember visiting my grandma at a shirt factory in San Bernardino in the 60s,” she recalled. “I ran across a census record of my great grandmother Elizabeth from 1940. Her profession listed her as a seamstress working for W.P.A. Sewing Project in International Falls Minnesota. It is nice knowing that she too went to work when the need for a seamstress arose. And she made enough money to move to California and start her own business. I have heard she made and altered clothing for Gene Autry's wife.”
A graduate from University of Redlands, Suellen met her husband Gary in 1986 and moved to Ridgecrest.
There she had several jobs including owning a cookie basket business, working for the Navy DOD and teaching high school business classes.
Gary is a Navy Veteran and worked for Lockheed Martin.
The Jacksons have been married 32 years and have a son Matthew; also a Navy Vet, who is studying Theater Arts at University of Redlands.
They moved to Sun Lakes five years ago. Suellen’s parents both live here as well. “We love the life we have here, golfing, bocce ball and hopefully soon back to spending time at the clubhouse with our friends and family.”
To date Suellen has donated masks to Riverside Hospital, Children’s Hospital in Loma Linda, a Chiropractic office in Banning, more than 50 to our local postal workers, dozens to friends and family members around the country, and around 200 to friends, neighbors and complete strangers within Sun Lakes. “And I always carry a few in my car and give them out to store clerks and nice people in line with me,” she added.
Currently she has dozens more of the new style mask in various patterns that she is selling for $5 each.
All of the proceeds are donated to Carol’s Kitchen and Sun Lakes Charities, and so far she has raised $550.00. She is in the Sun Lakes phone book or people may email her at 512jackson@msn.com.
“I have taken a break from sewing, but will make more if the need continues”, she said. “I like to think my grandmas would be proud of my 2020 Covid-19 mask sewing campaign!”
Indeed they would be, and more than a few Sun Lakers have expressed their gratitude for her kindness and generosity.
