Sun Lakes’ residents, Dave and Peggy Huetten (pronounced Hee-ton) are participating in a Phase 3 clinical trial of an investigational vaccine for COVID-19.
The vaccine was co-developed by ModernaTX Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which is part of the National Institutes of Health.
The double-blind studies are being conducted at numerous research sites throughout the United States with the goal of enrolling 30,000 volunteers nationally with 330 of those volunteers participating in the study being conducted in Banning.
In a double-blind study, neither the participants nor the study physicians know who is receiving the experimental treatment or a placebo.
This study is a 25-month program targeted toward healthy adults, individuals over 65 and adults with pre-existing health conditions who could become seriously ill with COVID-19.
The purpose of the study is to test an experimental vaccine (mRNA-1273-P301) that may protect people from COVID-19.
The vaccine is intended to boost the immune system to produce sufficient antibodies against COVID-19 so that if individuals are exposed to the coronavirus, the virus does not cause illness.
In addition, the study may be able to ascertain how long the antibodies produced from the vaccine may provide protection against the virus.
In a telephone conversation, Peggy described the study procedures that she and Dave have thus far undergone.
On July 30 the couple went to the offices of Advanced Clinical Research/Rancho Paseo Medical Group located in Banning to begin the study.
The Huetten’s provided their medical history and underwent a medical examination along with a test for COVID-19 and received the first of two injections.
There are two injections in total and the couple will receive the second injection in a month.
The study vaccine does not have any of the virus in it, so there is no chance of getting COVID from it.
The mRNA tricks the immune system into thinking it is seeing the spike protein so that antibodies are formed.
During the course of the study, participants will have blood drawn and have nasal swabs and saliva samples taken.
In addition, the Huettens’ will take their temperatures every day for seven days after each of the two study vaccinations and answer questions on an eDiary via a medical app provided for them on their smartphones.
They will be monitoring for redness or swelling at the injection site, under arm gland swelling/tenderness or other reactions such as headache, muscle or joint pain, fatigue, shivering or nausea and vomiting which participants may or may not experience after being vaccinated.
Throughout the clinical trials the couple will be in contact with the research facility weekly either by telephone or at in-person visits at the medical clinic.
The Huettens’ are very excited to participate in this clinical trial.
They are hopeful that their participation could ultimately lead to the production of a viable vaccine which will benefit others and protect people around the world from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 disease.
Dave and Peggy have been Sun Lakes’ residents since 2011 and are members of the Sun Lakes Tennis Club, Young at Heart Club, Friends of Bocce and the Yiddish Culture Club.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more about this important clinical trial, contact Dr. Judith Kirstein, Advanced Clinical Research/Rancho Paseo Medical Group at (951) 755-0223.
