The tall planters on the MCH veranda have been upgraded with a new look, thanks to an idea proposed by new Master Board member Bob Walter.
Recreation Director Elise Campbell followed through with the idea by inviting Sun Lakes clubs and groups to “adopt” one of the six planters, and the response was more than satisfactory.
The clubs that took on the challenge were the Chorale, Garden Club, Tennis Club, Young at Heart, the Art League, and Evelyn Hawkins of the Stardust Dancers.
Each planter is filled with interesting flora.
The Tennis Club’s planter contains flowers in colors of lavender, orange, white, and pink, with a little bird on the side.
The planter “adopted” by Young at Heart contains similar plants — and a bird — and both will be tended by Michele Walter, a member of both those clubs.
“It was fun to put together,” said Michele, “and a great way to give the clubs an opportunity to enhance the community.”
The Chorale’s “adopted” planter contains a few plants from Australia, including red sensation and white lantana.
There’s a dash of purple flowers, and long trailing plants called silver falls that hang down the outside of the planter, almost to the ground.
“It was my gift on behalf of the Chorale,” said Donna Kissling, Chorale President. “I bought a flower-filled container that was the perfect size. It fit right into the one on the veranda!”
The planter chosen by the Garden Club contains a ceramic gnome, which is the Club’s logo, and tiny ceramic mushrooms to enhance the various succulents displayed.
Raelene Kretchman and Barbara Elness will be tending the planter.
The Art League’s planter includes drought-tolerant billy buttons golf beauties, graceful plants but quite a mouthful to say. The club’s display is enhanced by two colorful wooden cutouts on sticks.
“We just have to remember to water it!” said Art League President Jerry Searcy.
Evelyn Hawkins donated strawberry grass for a planter in honor of the Stardust Dancers.
There are more planters ready to be “adopted,” including several at the entrances to the Main Clubhouse and the Sandwedge. If your club is interested in participating in the project, contact the Recreation Department.
