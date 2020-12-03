Most of you may not be familiar with the Set Free Church in Banning.
Pastor Marshall is the minister at this church and home for men and women, who want to bring change into their lives.
It is supported in part, by a thrift store located on Ramsey St., just west of the Fox theater.
All members work and learn skills that will help them be self-sustaining and independent.
They learn, and grow, to prepare for full time employment, and the skills to make the changes to improve their lives.
One of our Sun Lakes residents, Peter Fernandez, is a supporter of the work done by this church, especially the disciple program.
Fernandez, who is a former teacher and school principal, learned of the strong desire of a 21-year-old resident, Daniel Ortiz, who wanted to join the Navy.
This young man was willing to do whatever was needed to make his dream come true.
He had to take an ASBAB test, and pass it, to be accepted.
The stumbling block of a lack of high Sshool math knowledge, lurked, and he needed tutoring in algebra and geometry.
A request was made on the Sun Lakes Facebook page for a qualified math tutor.
Lynette Shobe, a retired math teacher who has been in Sun Lakes one year, came to the rescue.
She volunteers at “HELP’, and is a member of the “Sew What Club.” Lynette volunteered to tutor Daniel, and bring his skills up to par.
After many math sessions, Daniel was ready to take the test. Success was in the cards, and he passed.
He is scheduled to join the Navy in February for a 4-year enlistment as a damage control member. This will enable him to meet his ultimate goal to become a firefighter with a local Fire Department upon the conclusion of his naval assignment.
This young man turned his life around, and is on the path to a successful career.
Thanks to the church support, and the two Sun Lakes residents, Fernandez and Shobe, he is on his quest to success.
The church at 109 N. 2nd St, Banning, is associated with the “Set Free” churches of Lake Elsinore, Yucaipa, and Redlands. Presently, services are at 10 am on Sundays.
Free food is dispensed on Saturdays to the needy, and rummage donations are always accepted at the Thrift Store.
