Mary Hamlin, who won the District 3 city council seat in the November general election, was sworn in during the Banning City Council meeting held on Dec. 8.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco administered the oath of office.
Hamlin, a 13-year resident of Sun Lakes, has experience working with government entities, but this was her first attempt in running for public office and is the first woman to be elected to the city council from Sun Lakes.
She will serve the residents of District 3, which includes Sun Lakes and other portions of Banning, for the next four years on the Banning City Council.
Hamlin plans to keep residents informed about information coming out of the city council meetings to inform as well as to dispel rumor and conjecture.
She is currently providing a synopsis of information, which affects Sun Lakes’ residents, after each city council meeting.
The summary is currently being posted on The New Sun Lakers Facebook page.
In a telephone conversation with Hamlin, she stated that “she is always open for questions or concerns residents may have regarding issues that are relevant to the City of Banning.”
You may contact Hamlin at (909) 219-0649 or at mhamlin@banning.ca.us.
