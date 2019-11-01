Sun Lakes’ resident Kenneth C. Clark published his first science fiction novel titled, “The Jewels of Night.”
The novel is the first in a proposed series, but also works well as a standalone novel.
If you like science fiction that combines a hopeful future for mankind along with breakneck pacing, extreme adventure, strong formidable characters and nonstop, edge of your seat action, then you should love “The Jewels of Night.”
The protagonist in this new offering, agent Deryk Wayd, is tasked with saving the world and the Confederation of Planets as threats arise.
But this time Wayd doesn’t know who or what the threat is.
A dead man on the doorstep of his Agency stating that there is a threat is his only clue.
Against all odds, he and his team must find the threat, if one even exists, and save the world once again before everything goes wrong.
And one beautiful woman in a distant world may hold the key.
Or is it Deryk Wayd who holds the key?
Mr. Clark retired from the banking industry after 43 years and he and his wife Michele moved from Cherry Valley to Sun Lakes in 2016.
Since his retirement, he has been busy pursuing other interests such as writing, doing voiceovers for audiobooks, commercials and corporate videos.
Clark is the owner of his own voiceover business and also does voiceovers for Amazon audio books.
In addition, he started his own publishing company, Sablestar Publishing, and would be interested in helping other writers intent on publishing their works.
The Jewels of Night is available on Amazon in paperback or in Kindle formats.
The author suggests that you search for the hero’s name, Deryk Wayd, on Amazon to locate the novel.
