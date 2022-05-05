Sun Lakes resident publishes new book

Sun Lakes’ resident, Paulina Jaramillo, has recently had her new book titled “Life Resumed” published.
Mental healthcare professionals have given “Life Resumed” (2022, Second Edition) excellent reviews as a powerful, faith-based book that motivates the reader to process their emotional reactions to health and social issues we are currently facing as well as losses inherent in everyday life.
Her self-help books focus on reclaiming life and moving forward.
“Life Resumed” is an interactive book that empowers the reader to reclaim their life by providing:
• Skills to help readers move from being immobilized to creating a plan.
• Commentary and prompts to help readers respond to and process emotions
• Tools for parents/caregivers to address their own and their children’s anxieties
• Warning signs to determine if professional counseling is needed
• An entire section devoted to helping readers move forward through self-discovery
• Study guide for personal insight or group discussion
Jaramillo has a MA in Rehabilitation Counseling and has worked with youth and families in various capacities including crisis intervention.
Jaramillo, who has lost various family members, including three siblings in one year, is well acquainted with loss and the peace that healing brings.
In addition to writing, she conducts “Healing from Loss” workshops and shares her story on a variety of platforms.
Jaramillo has been a Sun Lakes resident for five years and enjoys reading, traveling and painting.
Her book is currently available on Amazon, Ingram Booksellers and at various retailers.
