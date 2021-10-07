Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse are currently in rehearsals for their presentation of the Magnificent Mystery Mansion Dinner Theater.
The production directed by George Meldrum and Assistant Director Mary Flynn will be presented in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on October 28 through 30 with a matinee on Oct. 31.
Tickets are $25.00 per person and includes dinner, the show and prizes. The menu for dinner will include a choice of either a meat or vegetarian lasagna, salad, bread and butter and dessert.
Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
Flyers for the production and forms for pre-ordering tickets are available in the Main Clubhouse Lobby next to the receptionist’s desk.
The pre-order form must be mailed on or before Oct. 10 for the best seats.
Make checks payable to the Sun Lakes Playhouse and mail to Michele Clark, 5272 Breckenridge Avenue, Banning, CA 92220. Those who pre-ordered tickets by mail should come to the Main Clubhouse Lobby on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to pick up pre-sale tickets and make table reservations.
Tickets will also be available in the Main Clubhouse Lobby on Oct. 18 through 27 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Due to dinner reservations, no tickets will be sold at the door and there is a limit of six people per table.
Playhouse members performing in the production include Bob Burgan, Sandra Caton, Joyce Close, Dave Huetten, Ronda James, Ramona Lott, Tom Mays, Ernie Normand, Michael Owens, Sherry Pritikin, Barbara Searcy and Joe Shaw.
It will be a suspenseful evening and afternoon of mystery theater with performances by our Sun Lakes friends and neighbors.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the performances on Oct. 28-30 and at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Attendees are encouraged to come in costume for the Halloween themed production and the chance to win a prize.
For more information about the Dinner Theater and to make group reservations (maximum of six per table), contact Mary Flynn at (253) 282-5447.
