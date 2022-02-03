Sun Lakes Playhouse to Present “A Speakeasy – The First 100 Years”

Have you ever wondered what it was like to rub elbows with sleazy gangsters at a Speakeasy?
Well, here’s your opportunity to find out by attending the 2022 Sun Lakes’ Playhouse production of “That’s Entertainment, a theater-in-the round of “A Speakeasy – The First 100 Years.”
These fast-paced and entertaining shows will be presented February 24-27 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Evening performances are scheduled for Feb. 24 through 26 at 7 p.m. and a matinee will be presented on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.
Tickets go on sale from Feb. 9 through Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
Residents who are still working will have an opportunity to purchase tickets on Saturday, Feb.12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for children 12 and under.
There will be a limit of 8 people per table.
Checks must be submitted together in an envelope for groups who wish to sit together (not to exceed 8 people).
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
The speakeasy opened in conjunction with prohibition and you will learn the history of the speakeasy and experience the changes that happened throughout the 100 years as it transitioned from a speakeasy to a nightclub, and a USO club.
Over the 100 years it hosted some of the greatest entertainment acts and you will get to see them performed by our very own singers, dancers and comedians who are also your friends and neighbors.
Show-themed cocktails – the “Godfather” and “Godmother” – will be available for purchase at the bar. Pick a date, put it on your calendar, and come out for a fun-filled evening to experience a blast from the past.
And to elevate your Speakeasy experience, we encourage you to raid your closet and wear a roaring 20s dress or a gangster suit so you’ll blend in with the rest of the mob and molls.
You might even be asked for a password before entering the ballroom.
For ticket information, contact Michele Clark at (909) 210-5048.
