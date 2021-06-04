Sun Lakes Playhouse logo

Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse will hold their first social get together since the pandemic began on Wednesday, evening June 16 at 6 p.m. at the South Clubhouse.

Members are asked to bring a heavy hors d’oeuvre to share for ten people and their own beverages.

If you did not have the opportunity to sign up at the club’s June 1 General Meeting and would like to attend, contact Sherry Pritikin at 733-7316.

The club is abiding by the CDC guidelines of limiting attendance to a maximum of 50 people, however a waitlist will be taken in case guidelines change to allow more to attend.

