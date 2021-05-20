Sun Lakes Playhouse to hold acting classes

The Sun Lakes Playhouse is happy to begin resuming activities and will be kicking off the year’s events with a five-week acting course given by new member Mary Flynn. Flynn will hold a “meet and greet” in the Main Clubhouse ballroom, stage side, on Saturday, June 5 to introduce herself and talk about the classes she will be offering on June 21, 28, July 5, 12 and 19.
All of the classes will be held on Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the ballroom, stage side.
Flynn brings a wealth of experience to members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse. From 1986 until 1993 she produced many shows for the City of Redondo Beach.
In addition, she directed and designed shows for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District from 1977 until 1988. During her tenure with the Santa Maria School District Flynn taught a full schedule of classes including beginning and advanced acting and stagecraft as well as directing musicals and children’s theater productions.
More recent experience includes serving as the Theater Arts Specialist and Program Instructor for Performing Arts Classes with the YMCA of Kitsap/Pierce County in Washington State.
This 5-week course will provide an excellent opportunity for members to learn good acting techniques which will benefit both seasoned actors as well as novice thespians who wish to gain more experience in their acting skills.
There will be a $20.00 charge per person for this course.
For more information contact Flynn at (253) 282-5447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.