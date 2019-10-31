In a splendid display of talent, the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the radio play first broadcast in 1946.
The show was actually a play-within-a-play, as the program unfolded with actors on stage dressed in “working” clothes of the 40s, as they read their parts of the beloved story.
The script was very faithful to the story we all know and love, with a few changes: Mean Mister Potter became Mean Mrs. Potter, wickedly played by Ruth Bray, and Uncle Billy became Aunt Billy, played by Barbara Searcy.
Twelve actors and actresses portrayed 35 different characters during the course of the play, with a recorded background sound track as well as real-life sounds of doors closing, footsteps, bells, etc.
The other actors were Derwood Crocker, Sue Dunn, Anne Dwyer, Sandy Haines, Dix Henneke, Fran Kramarski, Ramona Lott, Wes McDaniel, Sherry Pritikin, and Michael Stone.
Martie Steggell slammed doors, tapped footsteps, rang bells, hung up phones, and told the audience when to applaud, which she did with style.
Director Lee Stone provided recorded organ music, and even hummed a bit when necessary.
She was a very actively involved director, narrating the program and cueing the performers when crowd noises were called for.
There was even a commercial break, with actors plugging the audience for new Playhouse members.
All in all it was an extremely delightful performance.
