“It's A Wonderful Life!”

The Sun Lakes Playhouse is excited to bring its next production, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” to the Main Clubhouse ballroom, directed by Lee Stone.

 Linda Vieira

The radio-on-stage production dates are Oct. 24-26 at 7 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Most of us are familiar with the original film, which premiered in 1946 as a bittersweet comedy/drama produced by Frank Capra, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

It has become one of the most beloved films in American cinema, and has become traditional viewing during the Christmas season.

In the story, George Bailey (Stewart) is faced with so many problems that he thinks about ending it all.

The angels in Heaven discuss George, and his life is seen in flashback. As he is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence - who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for his lifelong good deeds.

This beloved holiday classic was adapted as a live radio broadcast by Tony Palermo.

The Sun Lakes community will have the opportunity to go back in time to the days when we listened to stories on our radios.

With the help of an ensemble cast and a combination of physical and recorded sound effects, the Sun Lakes Playhouse presents the story of an idealist as he contemplates his mortality one fateful Christmas Eve.

This will be the largest cast ever assembled on the MCH ballroom stage.

The cast, portraying 36 different roles, includes:

Ann Dwyer, Barbara Searcy, Derwood Crocker, Dix Henneke, Fran Kramarski , Martie Steggell, Michael Stone, Ramona Lott, Ruth Bray, Sandy Haines, Sherry Pritikin, Sue Dunn, and Wes McDaniel.

Tickets will be sold in the MCH lobby on Oct. 14-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $10 per person.

