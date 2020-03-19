There are four major performing groups in Sun Lakes, and they have been entertaining our community for more than 25 years. More than 100 residents are involved in performances several times a year with each group: the Chorale, Follies, Friendship Club, and Playhouse.
These groups bring in about 300 residents and guests for their shows each night, and that translates into increased revenue for the Restaurant and Lounge.
Before, during, and after the performance of each group, appetizers and drinks are purchased from the Lounge and Restaurant. Additionally, these groups have contributed financially over the years to help the ballroom obtain new stage draperies, sound equipment, lights, etc.
The performing groups schedule their performances at different times of the year, allowing audiences to enjoy different types of entertainment on a staggered basis. For many years, their established dates for major performances have been: Chorale — first weekend in May and December; Playhouse — last weekend in February and first weekend in November; and Follies — first weekend in October.
In addition, the Friendship Club has concerts every second Sunday of the month with some exceptions.
For years, these dates were traditionally “penciled in” by the Recreation Department. However, in the last few years, these performing groups experienced more difficulty in scheduling their shows than ever before.
The current policy, stated in the Rules and Regulations, allows priority to the Master Board, Recreation Department, and Districts, in selecting dates for the MCH ballroom and stage. Very often, their requests conflict with the long established weekend dates of the performing groups.
Although this may not seem to be a problem for those not involved in performing, the reality affects the groups in a monumental way.
Conflicts this year have resulted in the Playhouse having to cancel its fall show completely. The dates given to them in 2020 are right on top of the Follies show, and will result in reduced attendance at both productions.
Additionally, the Chorale, which usually has a holiday performance on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December, has had its Friday performance canceled to accommodate a District holiday party. The first Chorale performance had to be changed to Thursday.
This will require the Chorale to take down all sound equipment and remove the seating setup after its Thursday show, and reset everything again on Saturday.
These changes also affect rehearsal times and places, as well as ticket sales.
A coalition of the performing groups has appealed to the Recreation Advisory Committee to allow the groups to have permanent performance weekends and associated rehearsal and ticket sales dates assigned going forward.
Because of the financial contribution they provide to the community, which most other entities do not, these groups are asking for special consideration. The matter was brought to the attention of the Assistant General Manager, who stated that all groups should be “good citizens.”
Unfortunately, that had little effect on the situation. The prevailing sentiment is that the performing groups should follow the current policy and take what they get.
The Master Board is always looking for ways to increase revenue, especially in the restaurant and lounge, so as to avoid another raise in HOA dues. Supporting the performing groups and giving their rehearsal, ticket sales, and performance dates priority would certainly help in that regard, and be a big step in the right direction.
